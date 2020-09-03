Stakeholders’ collaboration’ll end insurgency – Bulama

Waziri Bulama was the Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the 2019 elections and immediate past National Secretary of the party. In this interview, he speaks on the insurgency in the North-East, leadership style of the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

Governor Babagana Zulum spoke out recently when his convoy was attacked but some people in government felt embarrassed over his position on the war against insurgency in the North-East. What do you advise him going forward?

I will urge him to seek greater collaboration; there are many stakeholders, national, international and local, who have roles to play in the affairs of the state, so I will urge him to bridge the communication gap with all the stakeholders. As the chief security officer of the state, I will urge him to continue to invest more on communication, information dissemination, getting more information and passing the information to appropriate quarters.

He should also to seek to bring all stakeholders together; all security agencies operating in the state, all the humanitarian bodies that are operating in the state, the citizens and the various structures of leadership of society from the small communities to local governments and so on because he has been hailed for bringing something different in solving the problem he met in the state Leadership of course, entails and requires a lot of investment in collaboration, coordination, cooperation so as to achieve synergy and I know that he has already set up structures for harmonizing for in-stance, intervention of humanitarian agencies. I know he has set up many committees to cater for the welfare of displaced people across the state, some outside the countries that are sharing borders with Nigeria.

He has within the last one year, done a lot to promote coordination and collaboration. So, greater investment and effort in bringing all these stakeholder groups, security agencies, humanitarian agencies, different local, and business communities and beleaguered groups, who are living in various refugee camps across the country cannot be overemphasized. Greater communication will help reduce conflicts and confrontation.

Through such robust effort, there will be less conflict and greater harmony and understanding. Everybody is committed to ending this conflict because all the stakeholders; from the federal government to the security agencies, the local people and the international community are tired.

There was a time most of the people could not access their communities, but the worrisome aspect is that the youth of these communities were involved in the distabilization of their areas. What message would you like to pass to them?

There is little one can tell Youths in terms of words because these adolescents are victims or products of limited opportunity. They resort to drug abuse, they resort to banditary and violence to get money. What comes to their minds is either to steal, rustle cattle, abduct people and resort to all illegal ways to extort money to survive. Would you tell such person ‘don’t do these?’ That is simply not enough. What we are supposed to do or reinforce as leaders is to ensure that our communities are well secured, provide opportunities for youths and everybody so that people can have meaningful things to do such as farming, various activities in agriculture value chain and trading for them to have legitimate means of livelihood. We also have to ensure that we have a society where there is law and order, where there’s accountability.

For people to learn to prevent crime from happening; there should be deterrence. Right now, crimes happen because people commit all sorts of atrocities and get away with them. They commit crimes and it takes time before they are tracked and caught to face the law. This is what is tempting others to abduct people or to steal or even kill. So, we must improve on the security situation in the country to such extent that people should have that fear that when they commit crimes, there are consequences. Also, we should really ensure that our leaders get close to the grassroots to provide opportunities to the people for them to have hope.

If it requires that people should be given stipends and loans to start businesses, government should do it to ensure that every young person has funds to start a poultry farm, a small farm or small trading busistance ness. We must do that as just saying that it is not good to be smoking hemp or taking intoxicants is not just enough. We have to provide opportunities and we also have to ensure law and order; the carrot and stick approach. One of the things I have been reading is the glaring lack of governance at the grassroots level.

We have 774 local government areas in this country but we know that there is no governance at the local government level properly as it should be. There’s no law and order, no social activities, no economic activities at the local level. This is the place most citizens live but there is a lot of hardship at the local level.

So, we must promote proper functioning of the local governments. We must have functional leadership, a proper functional local government system as well as traditional local leadership system. We must ensure that the society is well organized and life is formalized at the local level because that’s where most of our people live. Whether in big cities like Lagos, Kano, Ibadan Enugu or Maiduguri, the local government must function. Because these cities have many local government areas, the citizens there are organized in wards and so on.

So, there must be functional leadership, there must be law and order, there must responsibility and accountability. There must be monitoring of what citizens do. Clubs, associations, playing fields, school, health centres; these things must be properly managed. The identity of everybody must be known.

We should have organised society at the local government level, working in tandem with community police. It is not the duty of the state and local governments to provide everything for the citizens. It is a collective responsibility and we must give time and resources to that.

What is your assessment of the fight against insurgency; has it met your expectations, considering that the manner this administration came many believe the crisis should have ended by now?

Clearly, as at 2013 and 2014, there was hopelessness among Nigerians and they voted for APC to give new leadership and to solve, particularly, the security problem, among others. In terms of security, there has been progress and improvement in addressing this problem of insurgency in the North-East. I’m from Maiduguri, I was born and raised in Maiduguri and I have lived in every part of the city all these years. I knew when this crisis started and when it exploded and later developed into an insurgency and so on. Clearly this government has done a lot in fighting the insurgency, especially around our major towns. For instance, in 2015, Maiduguri itself was totally isolated and cut off. It was like a refugee camp, no flights, no economic access, no schools.

But the situation is different now. Life has returned to Maiduguri, Damaturu, Mubi, Yola and other places in the North- East. So, there has been a great deal of improvement. Also, the government has taken measures to reconstruct the North- East by creating the North-East Development Commission and many displaced persons have been resettled. But even though the military and the federal government have done a lot, there is the need to strategically map out a plan to bring this crisis to an end and resettle the people once and for all.

I think this is what we must do. There is the need to bring this crisis to an end by all means because the continuation of the crisis raises a lot of questions over the capacity of our security agencies or the commitment of the government. It raises questions over the commitment of security chiefs, over the complicity of the local communities and so on. There’s need to put all hands on deck to strategically bring this crisis to an end.

What do you say of the person of the Borno State governor?

We will only but thank God that we have Prof. Zulum as governor of Borno State at this period. We also thank God for his life. Governor Zulum is very energetic, very hardworking and very committed, deeply knowledgeable, deeply passionate, a very empathetic person that is pro-poor. So, he has brought in these exceptional capacities into leadership and he is working aggressively and round the clock to address the problem of the ordinary people of Borno State.

That state, which in fact was known as Home of Peace has been in crisis for well over 10 years. So, Zulum has brought capacity, deep knowledge, commitment and passion to not only in addressing the humanitarian crisis in the state but to also bring the entire security challenge and crisis to an end by closely collaborating with the federal government, security agencies and stakeholders towards bringing this crisis to an end and to restore peace and normalcy to Borno State. Governor Zulum is a product of providence; he is not a product of privilege.

He worked hard to achieve whatever he achieved in life. He’s like many of us from humble families. He is very close to the grassroots, he knows the problem of the local people, the youth, the women, the indigent men and women, the elderly and how people have been suffering in the last 10 years. Ours’ is just to continue to encourage him, to wish him the very best and to urge him to continue on the very path of providing authentic leadership that he is providing. Our party is committed to egalitarianism and welfare of the greater majority of the people.

So, our party is happy with Governor Zulum and other governors, who are providing leadership that addresses the problems of the ordinary people of this country. We appreciate Zulum’s efforts, commitment, sacrifices and the risks he is taking to ensure that the problems are addressed. So far, what he has done has endeared him to the ordinary people in the state. All Nigerians also admire his style of leadership, his restlessness and aggressive approach towards solving problems. Personally, I’m very happy with him and want to encourage him to continue on his tracks and wish that God will continue to bless and protect him.

