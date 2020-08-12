Stakeholders commend progress by Osinbajo’s team on Apapa

*Blame current delays on road construction

As traffic management in Apapa continues to receive more attention, the Amalgamation of Container Trucks Owners Association of Nigeria (ACTOAN) and other stakeholders in the area on Wednesday commemded the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Presidential Taskforce on the timely restoration of law and order on the axis.

The truck owners, residents and other stakeholders in Apapa said that the ongoing road constructions in Lagos metropolis and within Apapa environs is responsible for the recent slow pace of movement into Apapa.

They said the timely intervention by the Osinbajo-led team has restored sanity, saying that the recent slow vehicular movement into the Apapa was caused by the massive road construction and rehabilitation on major access roads.

They lauded the enforcement of law and order in the movement of tankers, trucks and other heavy duty vehicles in Apapa and its environs, in spite of the road construction-induced challenges.

Speaking on the development in Apapa, the ACTOAN Chairman, Chief Olalaye Thompson, said there was no traffic in Apapa anymore following the intervention of the presidential task force popularly known as ‘Task Team’, saying the call-up system introduced had been effective in the movement of trucks and other vehicles within Apapa.

According to Olaleye, who spoke in a telephone interview, the current transportation challenges were due to ongoing construction works in and around Apapa, adding that construction works on the Third Mainland Bridge, Marine Bridge and Mile-2-Tin-Can axis were responsible for what appeared to be a slow pace of vehicular movement in Apapa.

Also speaking, a resident, Wahab Jimoh said more private cars now ply Apapa more frequently due to the restoration of law and order on the axis.

On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa, Comrade Kayode Opeifa insisted that there is no gridlock in Apapa as being reported.

Opeifa, who spoke in Apapa, said that most of the roads within and round Apapa that are currently under construction were either abandoned or left in deplorable conditions by the previous administration, adding that Buhari-Osinbajo-led Federal Government awarded road construction projects as part of the moves to completely restore sanity in Apapa.

