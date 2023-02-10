News

Stakeholders commend Ugwuanyi over Enugu APPEALS WYEP implementation

Posted on

Following its participation in the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project, stakeholders, technocrats, international players and beneficiaries have paid glowing tributes to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s vision and steadfastness in keying into the World Bank assisted programme.

Recall that the project aims at achieving food sufficiency and improving the livelihood of the masses especially, the women, youths and people with disabilities (PWDs) in the rural communities of the state. In their separate goodwill messages in solidarity with Ugwuanyi during the flag off of the implementation of Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP) of the APPEALS project in Enugu, Rev. Fr. Prof. Monsignor Obiora Ike, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, the founding Director of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo (OON), the Special Adviser to the Governor and Focal Person, World Bank/Development Partner Projects, Hon. Uche Fidelis Nnadi, the acting State Coordinator, AP PEALS project, Enugu State, Mrs. Ihuoma Eze, beneficiaries, among others, lauded the governor for the successes the programme has recorded in impacting positively the lives of women, youths and people with disabilities in the rural areas.

 

Our Reporters

