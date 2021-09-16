News

Stakeholders demand increased girls education in science, technology

Worried by the rate of female pupils who have become victims of kidnapping and terrorism in the country, especially in the northern part, a tech Firm, Brainiacs STEAM &Robotics and other stakeholders in the technology sector have called for increased girl-child education in science and technology to empower and encourage girls.

The experts, who also said that increased girlchild education in Science, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) will not only close the gender gap, but would brighten the chances of the girl-child to have access to good jobs and other opportunities.

Speaking at the Bootcamp event which was attended physically and virtually by technology stakeholders, parents and students, the founder of Brainiacs STEAM & Robotics, Musa Mohammed, said the organisation would continue to champion STEAM education for the girl-child through its innovative projects in STEAM education from coding, robotics, game design, animation, virtual reality and more in Nigeria and beyond. The tech expert, who explained that the initiative was organised in collaboration with the Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN) and Gearhub, reiterated that its mandate was to close existing gaps and ensure that the learning experience can provide the innovative mind-set required in the 21st-century work environment.

