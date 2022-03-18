Stakeholders demand tax breaks, others on local vaccines production

Stakeholders have demanded for tax breaks and zero import duty for a seamless take off of the local production of antiretroviral (ARVs) medicines and vaccines for People Living with HIV (PLHIVs) and other vaccines for preventable diseases. This was disclosed in a communiqué issued at the end of a one-day national symposium on healthcare, organised by INGO in collaboration with Phoenix Africa in Abuja yesterday. The stakeholders said a new roadmap was necessary to accelerate the initiative, having attracted $200 million presidential funding through the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), coupled with the complementary N85 billion Central Bank of Nigeria’s funding for healthcare sector research and development intervention scheme.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ohanire, assured the public that the government was committed to all steps already adopted for the implementation of the initiative. The minister, who was represented by the Ministry’s Director of Food and Drugs Services, Olubunmi Aribeana, also pledged to facilitate measures that would enable all stakeholders work in synergy to meet the targets. A consultant from Younity Synergy, Ugochukwu Okoroafor, said the symposium was convened to garner ideas from different critical stakeholders on how to achieve local production of vaccines in the country.

Okoroafor also noted that there was the need for all efforts to be channelled within the context of the nation’s socio-economic realities and in line with the policy trust of the federal government and presidential executive orders.

