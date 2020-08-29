Stakeholders design new roadmap for domestic tourism in Nigeria

As efforts to develop the Nigerian tourism sector as a thriving business; the best means of diversifying the nation’s economy, given that tourism is the largest employer of labour, with multiplier effect; continue to gather momentum, a new roadmap for developing domestic tourism has been unveiled by a group to stakeholders. According to the group, the new roadmap, which was unfolded during a recent webinar conference, is expected to serve as the fulcrum for growing the vast and diverse potential of the sector into a money spinner. The group said tourism can only develop through the concerted efforts of the private sector hence the new move, which enjoys the support of one of the leading financial institutions in the country.

Members of the group, which consist some of the most experienced and successful tourism entrepreneurs and marketing professionals in Nigeria, are: Otunba Olawanle Akinboboye; founder/CEO, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, who heads the team, Isaac and Nneka Moses; founders, Goge Africa Worldwide Limited, Efetobo Awhana; founder/CEO, Nigeria Travel Week, Dr. Mohammad Adamu, founder, Bauchi Friends, and Brian e Ebden, strategic director/brand consultant, TEOO Universal Concepts, with Sterling Bank, as the financial institution backing the entire project.

The group in it document, ‘Collaborative tourism practitioners’ roadmap for development of domestic tourism in Nigeria,’ noted that Nigeria as a country is blessed with diverse potentials dotting the 774 local government areas, spanning 923, 768 square kilometers and supported by over 200 million population made of a growing middle class and vibrant youth force, which makes the country a rich market to be explored by both investors and tourists. It also noted that for mean-ingful development to take place in the sector, a bottom to top approach mechanism must be adopted and that Nigerian domestic scene must also aligned with what obtains in the international tourism scene, with Nigeria adopting a central theme or focus as it is obtained in the global tourism ecosystem. Based on this, the chairman of the group, Akinboboye, disclosed that the central theme for Nigerian tourism as recommended by the group, is ‘Cultural and Heritage Tourism.’

He said this is very germain as Nigeria boast suffusing and effervescent cultural heritage, which are quite unique and pristine. ‘‘That is our strength, we want to be known as the cultural capital of the world as no other country has such abundant and unique cultural heritage as we do. So, we need to build our destination on that central theme and then other aspects would evolve,’’ said Akinboboye. He further stated that it is only when this is done and Nigeria becomes noted for its cultural heritage as the East Africans are noted for safari and wildlife (Ecotourism) tourism, that real development and marketing of the tourism sector for the benefits of the people can be achieved.

Therefore, he said that the new roadmap designed by the group is based on this premise, insisting that the global tourism market needs to know Nigeria for its rich cultural products and when they visit they are guaranteed the best of not only cultural effusions but also other offerings that would enrich their experience of the country. He beckoned on every investor and tourism operators to take advantage of this new document to find their own niche for investment and exploration so as to rebirth domestic tourism, adding that anybody is welcome to participate in this new move.As a result of the adoption of this central theme for the country’s tourism sector, the group in taking a holistic view of the global tourism ecosystem listed some of the tourism products that can be developed in tandem with the central theme and other sub – themes in order for the country tourism to fit into the global tourism ecosystem.

The document further stated that Nigerians should focus more on developing tourist destinations as opposed to tourist attractions as attractions are not what ignite the interest of the tourists in a country but the destinations which offer the tourists the opportunities to explore and spend money on the activities generated by the destinations. On this score, the group in the document recommended the creation of destinations across the six geo – political zones of the country based on the peculiarities, cultural affinities and other elements of states within these zones.

To set the ball rolling for others to follow, they outlined the creation of destinations such as: Destination Oodua, Destination Arewa, Destination Kwenu and Destination Carbd. Sterling Bank, as the supporting financial institution backing this new initiative, had made N5 billion seed fund available for investment in tourism. Following this, investors with bankable proposal are expected to benefit from the initial disbursement of between N250, 000 and N500, 000 funding for approved projects.

The funding is expected to be increased as the project progresses. Already, the project has attracted the support and participation of some of state governments, with Bayelsa, Osun, Nasarawa and Lagos states signing up while the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism to Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu of Lagos State, Solomon Sonu, has been made a member of the group’s steering committee. Also supporting this new initiative as part of its Agenda 2063, is AU – ECOSOCC (African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council) – Nigeria, which has committed to partnering with the group in achieving its objective.

