Stakeholders differ on proposed Police Pension Board

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Sharp disagreement, yesterday, ensued in Abuja among stakeholders, on the proposed establishment of the Police Pension Board. They, however, overwhelmingly supported the proposed move for the establishment of Nigeria Police Special Force Academy on the strength of a bill sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South).

The disagreement on establishment of the Police Pension Board characterised the Public hearing held on the bill sponsored by Senator Elisha Abbo (APC, Adamawa North). While Senators, the Police and groups of Police retirees, supported the proposal, the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, and Nigeria Labour Congress, kicked against the proposed Pension Board. The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, represented by Deputy Inspector- General, Sanusi Lemu, in his presentation, said that the Police required a distinct board on its own for management and administration of pensions of retired Police personnel in the mode of the Military Pension Board. He said: “The Police as clearly stated by the title of the bill ‘Police Pension Board Establishment Bill 2022,’ deserved to have a separate body for management and administration of pensions of its retirees.

“Exiting the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), being run and managed by PENCOM, is long overdue for the Police on account of poor services being subjected to. “The proposed board will boost the morale of Police personnel to dispassionately discharge their duties of fighting crimes.” Chairman of the Committee, Senator Dauda Haliru Jika, sponsor of the bill, Senator Elisha Abbo and Senator Ali Ndume, in their separate remarks, said that the Police deserved to be given special treatment being enjoyed by the military with a special pension board.

 

Our Reporters

