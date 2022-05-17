News

Stakeholders draw roadmap for sector’s recovery

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

 34 African airlines present

 

The 10th Aviation Stakeholders Convention hosted by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Kenya Airways kicked off today at the Emara Ole-Sereni hotel, Nairobi, Kenya.

 

The two-day convention will provide a platform for showcasing new developments and innovations in aviation, discussing industry business trends, networking and forging new partnerships. The Convention, under the theme: “Beyond the crisis,” brings together over 500 delegates from 47 countries across the globe attending both physically and virtually.

 

The Convention is one of Africa’s major forums for air transport industry stakeholders to dialogue and exchange knowledge and experiences for the development of the travel ecosystem. A total of 34 African airlines are represented at the event, with 12 airline CEOs in attendance.

 

Speaking at the convention on the importance of establishing lasting relationships and partnerships between aviation stakeholders for the benefit of African Aviation, Mr Abdérahmane Berthé emphasised the need to draw out-of-the-box solutions and regional initiatives for Africa “AFRAA, in coordination with African Union Commission (AUC), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), and African Aviation Industry Group (AAIG), will convene the first lab meeting to be held from 27 June 27th to July 1, 2022.

 

“I call upon stakeholders to join this noble initiative which will bring experts from various sectors to craft solutions to transform business in the region and ensure the efficient development of intra- Africa air transport,” he said.

 

Dr Joseph K. Njoroge, CBS, the Principal Secretary, State Department for Transport, Government of Kenya, commended the various actions taken by aviation industry players such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), AFRAA, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the AUC to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on civil aviation as a whole and the strategies crafted to sustainably recover.

 

He called for continued cooperation for resilient recovery and growth of the industry, noting that “among the industry actions for recovery by airlines is the enhanced cooperation and collaboration.

 

This will establish stronger and more efficient airlines with business models that will allow them to compete internationally and improve Africa’s air traffic market share which is currently very low.”

 

Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya , emphasiszed the importance of exchanging knowledge and experiences to inspire sustainable and resilient aviation, saying, “COVID-19 posed the greatest risk to the aviation sector but we remained resilient as an industry and carried on. Planes continued to fly, delivering tonnes of freight, bringing our people home from overseas, and keeping people connected with their families across the continent

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Omicron spreading rapidly around the world – Report

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Omicron’s rapid and relentless advance across continents proves once again that a global pandemic requires a global plan of attack. Most low-income countries have yet to achieve 20 per cent coverage with COVID- 19 vaccinations while most wealthy countries are close to 70 per cent. Converting vaccines to vaccinations is becoming the key to winning […]
News

Fuel price increase wicked, unbearable – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is unbearable and unacceptable, particularly given the prevailing excruciating economic crunch already foisted on Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity […]
News

Insecurity: Former Senate President, Council of Elders back Buhari, say President has done more than previous administration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has so far outdone his predecessor in the fight against insurgency and criminal elements in the country, according to some respected elder statesmen led by Third Republic Senate President, Ameh Ebute.  This was contained in a communique released at the end of a joint meeting of the Council of Elder Statesmen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica