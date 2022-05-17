Stakeholders draw roadmap for sector’s recovery

 34 African airlines present

The 10th Aviation Stakeholders Convention hosted by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Kenya Airways kicked off today at the Emara Ole-Sereni hotel, Nairobi, Kenya.

The two-day convention will provide a platform for showcasing new developments and innovations in aviation, discussing industry business trends, networking and forging new partnerships. The Convention, under the theme: “Beyond the crisis,” brings together over 500 delegates from 47 countries across the globe attending both physically and virtually.

The Convention is one of Africa’s major forums for air transport industry stakeholders to dialogue and exchange knowledge and experiences for the development of the travel ecosystem. A total of 34 African airlines are represented at the event, with 12 airline CEOs in attendance.

Speaking at the convention on the importance of establishing lasting relationships and partnerships between aviation stakeholders for the benefit of African Aviation, Mr Abdérahmane Berthé emphasised the need to draw out-of-the-box solutions and regional initiatives for Africa “AFRAA, in coordination with African Union Commission (AUC), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), and African Aviation Industry Group (AAIG), will convene the first lab meeting to be held from 27 June 27th to July 1, 2022.

“I call upon stakeholders to join this noble initiative which will bring experts from various sectors to craft solutions to transform business in the region and ensure the efficient development of intra- Africa air transport,” he said.

Dr Joseph K. Njoroge, CBS, the Principal Secretary, State Department for Transport, Government of Kenya, commended the various actions taken by aviation industry players such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), AFRAA, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the AUC to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on civil aviation as a whole and the strategies crafted to sustainably recover.

He called for continued cooperation for resilient recovery and growth of the industry, noting that “among the industry actions for recovery by airlines is the enhanced cooperation and collaboration.

This will establish stronger and more efficient airlines with business models that will allow them to compete internationally and improve Africa’s air traffic market share which is currently very low.”

Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya , emphasiszed the importance of exchanging knowledge and experiences to inspire sustainable and resilient aviation, saying, “COVID-19 posed the greatest risk to the aviation sector but we remained resilient as an industry and carried on. Planes continued to fly, delivering tonnes of freight, bringing our people home from overseas, and keeping people connected with their families across the continent

