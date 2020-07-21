Stakeholders explore ways to finance housing projects

Bottlenecks

Lack of strong political will, high interest rates, others are factors against affordable housing programme

With the hanging scare of another housing crisis, which has further heightened by the Coronavirus pandemic, stakeholders in the industry are set to explore innovative ways to finance housing development in Nigeria.

To express their seriousness, the Executive Director of Housing Development Network of Nigeria (HDAN), Mr Festus Adebayo, said they would, more than ever, take advantage of the Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), starting today (Tuesday), in addressing the problem of homelessness in the country.

Adebayo noted that it was becoming increasingly difficult to finance housing development due to a lot of losses in the economy.

To this end, he said it had become imperative for stakeholders comprising finance providers, multinational companies, national corporations, businesses, executives, public officials and home seekers to network, proffer solutions and also explore opportunities to tap into.

Nigeria has an estimated time of about 200 million people; over 17 million housing deficit, which requires over N61 trillion to fix in the next 20 year if the nation can produce one million houses every year for the next two decades.

“And this won’t be possible unless we are able to sufficiently finance housing projects.

So we need local and international experts to speak to this issue of importance,” he said.

Themed: ‘’Housing Finance Innovations for 2020 and Beyond. Sustainable Systems for Cities,” the executive director of HDAN described the virtual housing show as ‘very apt’ giving the current situation of things.

Adebayo, who is also the Lead Promoter of AIHS, stated that Nigerian housing and mortgage sectors were in need of serious interventions.

According to him, there is an urgent need for a new thinking in the sector, to deal with the nation’s 20 million housing deficit.

He pointed out that access to affordable housing for the poor seemed like an impossible dream, except for what some institutions like the Family Homes Funds were doing.

“But for us to fix our housing problem we need about a 100 more of Family Home Funds,” he said. According to Adebayo, who said the housing sector was supposed to be contributing significantly to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP), noted that that was not the present case.

“So it is clear to everyone that we have a real task at hand.

There is so much potential in our housing and mortgage sectors. We just need the political will to get things done,” he said.

He adduced lack of strong political will, absence of collaboration, high interest rates, problem of data and regulations, among others as factors militating against affordable housing programme in Nigeria.

According to him, there is lack of strong political will to deliver on set targets by government.

Adebayo said: “We know the economy is struggling and funds are hard to come by, but the little funds we have are not even being well managed.

“If funds are used appropriately for what they are meant for, then we can begin to measure our progress.”

He restated that lack of political will to achieve what was necessary had been a major setback for affordable housing production in Nigeria. Apart from this, he also pointed out that stakeholders were just working in silos, saying they were not collaborating enough.

According to the lead promoter of AIHS, the only way to solve the nation’s housing problem was for stakeholders to pool together, exchange ideas and work together on projects.

“One person cannot do it all. Strategic collaboration is very important,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...