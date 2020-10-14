Stakeholders fault Customs’ cargo classification

Importers have said that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS’) highhandedness in addressing valuation and classification of cargoes will continue to hinder ease of doing business at the ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Over the year, wrong classification of cargoes by importers and agents has posed challenges to efficient service delivery at the nation’s seaports. Misguided classification usually arise from inaccurate or wrong allocation of harmonised tariff codes, leading to wrong cargo description in terms of type, weight and commercial value of cargo. This ultimately leads to under or over-valuation and payment of the wrong duties or tariffs, leading to costly queries, fines or delays by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)

Classification Tariff

classification of goods as defined in Article 57 of the Union Customs Code (UCC) means determining the subheadings or further sub-divisions of the Combined Nomenclature (CN) under which the goods will be classified. Classification is not just used to determine the Customs duty rate for a specific subheading; it is also used to apply non-tariff measures.

Anxiety

Worried by the fines and delay in cargo delivery, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje, complained that importers, including manufacturers, were being subjected to arbitrary valuation and classification, which results in increases in the cost of imports including raw materials. Also, clearing agents operating at the Tin-Can Island ports have accused the service’s compliance team of impeding trade facilitation by slamming Debit Note (DN) on already cleared cargoes under the guise of wrong classification. Because of the incessant fines imposed on cargoes by NCS, Mabogunje sought for a fair dispute resolution framework, just and equitable to address the disputes between the service and importers to improve the nation’s ease of doing business ranking. Mabogunje explained that the resolution of disputes with the Nigerian Customs Service on import valuation and classification matters was becoming increasingly challenging for the business community. The LCCI president sought an equivalent of the tax tribunals that resolves tax disputes between the taxpayers and tax authorities.

Overbearing

She said: “There is too much discretionary powers in the process. In the bid by Customs Service to achieve its revenue target, importers, including manufacturers, are subjected to arbitrary valuation and classification, which results in increases in the cost of imports including raw materials. “Regrettably, there is no credible dispute resolution framework to en-sure fairness and equity in the resolution of such disputes. When importers have such complaints, the only window for appeal is still the Nigerian Customs Service. Importers are thus faced with a scenario where the accuser is also the judge. “Even if all goods were zero-rated for Customs purposes, classifications could still be necessary if you need to; apply for an import or export license; find out if import or export restrictions apply; issue a certificate of origin; claim an export refund or similar; determine whether or not a product is liable to excise duty; find out if a reduced value-added tax rate applies.” A clearing agent, Chukwu Nwanne, who was not happy with the attitude of Customs compliance team, said that the team was created to arrest infractions in duty payments by importers and clearing agents before they exit the seaport. However, Nwanne said that the compliance team was against trade facilitation as entrenched by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd). He said: “When you obtain valuation, before your document gets to where you want to release, the team has already issued you a Debit Note (DN), wanting you to come and negotiate. The major challenge we have right now is that the compliance team, which was established by the Area Controller, is strangulating importers; they are not doing what they are created to do, what they ought to be doing is to pinpoint to the Controller on any infraction.

Allegation

For instance, he said that the valuation department of Tin Can Island Command of NCS had lost their relevance, noting that the compliance team was now the one giving Demand Notice (DN) to clearing agents. He said: “The compliance team was created because of importers that under-declare their cargoes, and the compliance team was supposed to be dealing with the non-compliant importers and their agents and in some cases give DN to those near compliance in order to regulate the business. But now, the compliance team is slamming DN on everybody.” Also, Ikechukwu Onyeka, an agent, alleged that the CAC compliance team was issuing Debit Note indiscriminately and this had been impeding trade facilitation and evacuation of cargoes from the seaports.

Last line

Customs should create a structure that would ensure efficient trade facilitation at the seaports.

