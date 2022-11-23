News

Stakeholders foresee improvement in electricity transmission, distribution

As some parts of the country continue to witness poor electricity supply, stakeholders in the sector are optimistic of an improvement in electricity transmission and distribution as companies embark on projects funded by Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) $250 million intervention.

The fund was released to urgently fix existing dilapidated electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure, enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wheel more electricity on the short and enable distribution companies (DisCo) procure and repair their key interface infrastructure.

According to the stakeholders, some of the utility companies have been provided about N6 billion under the initiative and some DisCos have ordered thousands of transformers although existing challenges such as unsettled management issues have hindered some DisCos from accessing the fund. But they insist that the Fund intervention would offer consumers value for money which they are made to pay under the Service Based Tariff and improve the liquidity crisis in the power sect while addressing the menace of stranded electricity.

 

