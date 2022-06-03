Stakeholders fret over low consumption of coffee in Africa

Stakeholders in the coffee sector have raised concerns over low consumption of coffee in Africa despite being the second populous continent. The stakeholders attending the first G25 African Coffee summit in Nairobi, Kenya, noted that despite producing 12 per cent of the global coffee, only 30 per cent of the population consumes the product.

They noted that it was time for Africa to step up, unite regionally and create a vibrant environment for promoting consumption of coffee. The Deputy Director at the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) in Kenya, Benson Apuoyo, noted that the global coffee consumption continues to rise due to demand but unfortunately there was no growth in Africa.

He said: “It is crucial to accelerate domestic consumption of coffee in the untapped markets in Africa for the general socioeconomic development,” Apuoyo said during summit. He stressed that it was time to start consuming coffee adding that over 95 per cent of Kenyan coffee is exported to the international market. The AFA official revealed that Kenya had started promoting consumption by opening up coffee houses at two universities. Apuoyo said that so far, AFA was also negotiating with five more universities as champions so that other institutions can also join. He revealed that there were 506 coffee shops operating throughout the country and that there were plans to open more.

