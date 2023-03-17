Stakeholders frown at Peseiro ‘s list over home based players’ snub

Eagles coach rejects NFF’s directives

Football Stakeholders are furious over the 23-man list released by Super Eagles’ Manager, Jose Peseiro, over his refusal to inject enough home-based players. The Portuguese invited only one home based player- Victor Sochima- of Rivers United. He also invited two Academy players who featured for Flying Eagles at the just concluded Africa U-20 AFCON.

However, keen followers of the domestic league, including some of the administrators of the NPFL, argued that Peseiro is not doing the country any good with his stand on domestic league players. “The league is now better than before, and we have quality players that we have to encourage and exposed for higher challenges, but Peseiro is not ready to do that, This is sad,” one of them said. For example, Bendel Insurance striker, Imade Osehenkhoe, has been banging in goals this season and deserves to be on the list to at least understudy Osimhen and co. A Kano based administrator also argued that since the Eagles are up against Guinea Bissau, Peseiro should have saved resources by inviting just 15foreignandeighthomebased. It was authoritatively learnt that the NFF insisted on not less than six home based, but the Eagles Manager declined.

“Peseiro is stubborn, and one wonders who is the boss between him and the federation. We need to help our league because this time last year, Ghana came to Nigeria and edged us out of the World Cup with a blend of domestic and foreign players, we must correct this before it is too late. The NFF must stamp its foot down on issues relating to the development of the game,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...