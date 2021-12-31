Stakeholders, govt chart new course for housing

It was a time of comparing notes between the Lagos State government and stakeholders in the housing sector of the state last week when the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), put together the second Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition, with the theme, ‘Lagos: 21st Century Real Estate Investment Hub’, as key players in the sector and the government looked at the journey so far and chart a new course for the future.

The two day event which held at the Expo Hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, attracted frontline players in the housing sector of the state and top government functionaries, including the governor, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu. It provided the stakeholders and government an opportunity to speak frankly about the opportunities and challenges in the sector and proffer common solutions to dealing with it and providing people of the state quality and affordable housing.

To kick start the event, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka reeled out the achievements of the government in the real estate sector and what it is doing to ensure that there are houses for all categories of residents in the state no matter their financial status.

According to her, “Real Estate remains a very strong and powerful investment all over the World. Apart from the role it plays in employment generation and creation of sustainable jobs, the Real Estate Market has the highest potential of growing the economy of any State/ Nation.

“As viable as this sector is economically, having the right information and understanding the operational environment by investors or investees is very key and this can be achieved through coaching and professional conferences like this. “There is need for us all to know Government’s policies put in place and how the knowledge of all these policies can assist us in making informed decisions in respect of our investments.

“As a government, we have realised this fact and as such, have been making business friendly policies that can assist would-be investors /investees operate in a conducive business environment. “We all know the havoc and the damages caused by the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic which brought drastic changes to the financial sector of the world, despite this, the Real Estate Sector remained the preferred investment globally in spite of this threat.

“As part of our efforts at LASRERA to make this sector more vibrant and ensure that practitioners operate within the ambit of the Law, we have registered over 100 Individuals/ Organisations that approached the Agency to regularize their operations with us.

“The State Government through the Agency has resolved several reported cases of fraudulent practices brought to the attention of the Agency in a very professional manner. “As regulators of Real Estate, we advise investors/ investees to make LASRERA their First Point of contact before investing in any property in different parts of Lagos State.

This process of verification has been simplified through the Agency’s online platform such that every necessary information can be obtained by logging on to lasrera.lagosstate.gov.ng to know the accreditation status of any Practitioner / Organisation as the case maybe.

“Let me add that Lagos State remains a Central location and good potential for residential and commercial investments with existing great network for Real Estate investors/ investees which create wealth and also attract benefits to both parties.”

Using the opportunity to real out what the government has done in the area of providing comfortable and affordable housing to residents in the last 24 months, Mrs Benson-Awoyinka noted that the state government through the Ministry of Housing, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), LagosHoms and stakeholders in Real Estate Industry delivered, 492 units of apartments at Lateef Jakande Gargens, Igando, Alimosho, 120 units at Courtland Villas at Igbokushu, Eti-Osa LSDPC, 124 units at Apartments by LAGOSHOMS/LSDPC, 252 units at Peridot Homes, Idale Badagry, 100 units at Bayview Estate, Ikate- Elegushi, 132 units at Iponri, LagosHoms. Also, it provided 84 units at Lekki Phase II in Eti-Osa, LAGOSHOMS, 360 units at Igbogbo/Baiyeku, Ikorodu, LAGOSHOMS, 32 units at Sunnyville Apartments, Ogba.

Noting that, “These and more are some of the efforts of government individually and in partnership with the private sector in reducing the housing deficit in Lagos.” Also ready for delivery before the end of the year she said are, 660 units at Agbowa, Ikorodu, 325 units at Ibeshe, LagosHoms, 626 units at Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Eti-Osa LGA.

Also ready under a joint venture schemes with LSDPC are: 172 units Iconic Towers Sinari Daranijo, Victoria Island, 38 units Channel Point Apartments at Sinari Daranijo, Victoria Island, 48 units The Avenue Ogudu Scheme II, 138 units Davilla Court LSDPC Ogudu Scheme II, 72 units Ivy Suites, Ogudu GRA, 202 units IIupeju Gardens at Esther Osiyemi Street, Iiupeju, 10 units Sura Mogaji Terrace, IIupeju, 144 units Keffi Suites, Keffi, Ikoyi, 20 units Love Garden Apartments, Allen Way, Ikeja. She added that, “As government, we will continue to create enabling environments for the sector to thrive while also expanding other initiatives aimed at ensuring that new homes are built /constructed, delivered and people have quality, sustainable places to live.

“Owning a home is not just a fundamental human right; its impact is unimaginable as it helps in strengthening economic development, yield return on investments and deliver sustainable development goals in nation building.”

At a panel discussion consisting mainly of top industry players and anchored by the state Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, discussants spoke freely about the challenges in the industry and what more the government can do to provide an enabling environment for the industry to thrive.

Concerned that many people who buy properties are not just doing so for the sole purpose of residency, but may also want to use same as collateral to access loans from financial institutions and for other purposes, Dr. Adewale Adedamola Olawoyin, SAN, urge the government to again look at the fate of people who buy properties in estates that will normally have a global document.

While urging the government to look at how deeds of assignment can be given to individual owners of properties at such an estate rather than a sub-lease, he feared that such document still gives the developer of the property an edge and it is not to the advantage of the off-takers of such properties.

Worried by recent happenings in the building industry, Raphael Abiiba, Managing Director, Chief Executive officer of Davisther Brokers Limited, harped on the need to give confidence to investors and ensure the safety of workers on a building site through insurance cover that will give confidence to them.

He also proposed insurance cover for goods in the sector on transit, urging all players to take advantage of insurance products that are available to mitigate against loss. Also toying the line of Abiiba, Mr. Kehinde Ogundimu, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company PLC expressed shock that a building such that collapsed on Gerard Road Ikoyi recently killing several people did not have insurance cover. He called on the government to as a matter of urgency ensure such other buildings are compulsorily put under insurance cover, not only to protector workers on site but also to give confidence to investors.

Also speaking during a panel’s discussion, the Managing Director of EL-ALAN, Mr. Andrea Geday, lamented the lack of competent manpower in the building sector in Nigeria, especially among the artisans, noting that despite efforts they have made in training and developing the needed manpower in the sector the challenge persist, urging the government to find a solution to the challenge. He specifically pointed that the expertise needed for finishing in the kind of properties they develop which targets the high income, upper class clientele was lacking, especially among the electricians, “Today you cannot hire an electrician and be sure he can do the work, technical skill is a real challenge for us,” he said.

June Majoroh, of Stanbic IBTC, an architect and Dr. Roland Igbinoba, Managing Director of Pison Housing Company also spoke extensively about real estate financing and how to navigate hurdles in the sector to ensure a win-win situation for investors and developers.

On hand to showcase their capacities at the event with their stands are top industry players likes, The Address Home, ILUBIRIN, Capival Home, Victorial Crest Home, ANDRON Homes, PWAN Plus, REVOLUTIONPlus Property, ELALAN, Gracias among many others.

A participant and Television host, Mrs Tope Mark Odigie raised concerns over the challenge of land grabbers in the state, popularly called Omo-onile, asking what the government was doing to tackle the problem, to which the state commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, pointed out that there is already a law in place to deal with it, urging residents to be bold when they have such challenge and bring it before the government assuring that such will be adequate death with.

A participant and Television host, Mrs Tope Mark Odigie raised concerns over the challenge of land grabbers in the state, popularly called Omo-onile, asking what the government was doing to tackle the problem, to which the state commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, pointed out that there is already a law in place to deal with it, urging residents to be bold when they have such challenge and bring it before the government assuring that such will be adequate death with.

