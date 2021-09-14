Education

Stakeholders harp on use of technology to tackle COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Key stakeholders in technology for three-day last week converged on Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos where they compared notes on the development of technology for the growth of education and the society.

 

It was at the Fifth International Conference, organised by the School of Technology, LASPOTECH, with the theme: “COVID-19 Pandemic – Economic Challenges, Strategies and Prospects.”

 

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye, while declaring open the conference, which was held at the 500-seater School of Agriculture Auditorium of the institution, described the theme as apt, considering the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of human development. He said:

 

“Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March 2020, the world is still reeling from its negative impact.

 

The pandemic presents unprecedented challenges to all facets of human endeavour and global economy especially with the outbreak of the second and third wave of the disease.”

 

According to the Rector, special attention and strategies are therefore required to manage the crisis in order to ensure that the government at all levels recover from its effects. He, however, challenged participants to come out with recommendations that would fast track the development of the country, saying:

 

“The silver lining of COVID-19 darkness is that we have collectively learned inevitable lessons that deserve a review and re-examination from economic and international perspectives in order to prepare for the next unexpected crises, regardless of its causes, location, magnitude and timing.

 

The COVID-19 crisis added risks and uncertainties arising from national lockdowns, unprecedented regulatory restrictions, and closure of international borders not experienced since the Second World War.”

 

In his keynote address, the Dean, School of Technology, Mr. Zaccheaus Apotiola, said every challenge produces innovations and prospects, saying the conference would go a long way in addressing the current challenges locally and nationally.

 

The physical and virtual conference was attended by participants across higher institutions within and outside the country.

