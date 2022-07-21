Business

Stakeholders hold annual telecoms policy implementation forum

Posted on

Organisers of Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) have declared that the third edition of the programme has been slated to hold next week. According to them, this year’s edition of the forum will be dedicated to promotion of indigenous content in the telecoms sector to save the economy massive capital and labour flights. The event, powered by Business Metrics Nigeria, with the theme: ‘Establishing Trackable Metrics for Developing Nigeria’s Indigenous Telecoms Sector’, is slated for Thursday, July 28th, 2022 at Radisson BLU Hotel, Isaac John, GRA, Ikeja Lagos. According to the Managing Editor at Business Metrics and Lead Executive at PIAFo, Omobayo Azeez, the forum seeks to facilitate the successful implementation of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector that was released last year.

He said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, is expected to chair the event while Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), would deliver the keynote address. Other agencies such as National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) are also billed to champion discourse alongside captains of industry. Azeez, who noted that annual outflow of foreign exchange for the telecommunications sector amounts to approximately $2.16 billion according to the leadership of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), said the forum is organised to address the issue.

“A breakdown of the forex spending includes $750 million on CAPEX programs; $250 million on Network software licensing; $800 million spent as management fees; a circa $157 million on managed services for Tier 2 & 3 Support and another $200 million dollars escapes the country as miscellaneous.

“To develop a telecommunications sector where innovative indigenous solutions will create value and prosperity, the need for periodical engagements by relevant stakeholders within and outside the sector is imperative. “Nigeria Communications Commission is our principal partner on this edition of the forum, and the conference shall serve as an avenue for stakeholders to make valuable contributions that would later be used as inputs for establishing measurable metrics for developing the telecoms sector going forward,” he said He further stated that domestication of indigenous content policy in every sector was an effective way to liberate the Nigerian economy and flip it from a consuming nation to a producing one with robust internal economic strength that can absorb external shock waves.

 

