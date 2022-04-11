Stakeholders hold Emergency Security Meeting over kidnapping, others in Abuja

Stakeholders were over the weekend summoned to an Emergency Security Meeting by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, over the rising wave of kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities in Abuja.

The meeting, which had the two FCT Ministers, Malam Bello and his deputy, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, Heads of relevant security agencies and other critical stakeholder’s present, resonated concerns, following continued insecurity within the territory.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, who briefed the media after the meeting, said that particularly stakeholders were worried that kidnappings had remained endemic at the Area Councils. While he declined to disclose measures already articulated to tackle the worrisome situation, he noted that relevant security agencies will meet again to restrategise in order to create more synergy to resolve the issue.

The Commissioner of Police also urged residents of different communities to organise small neighbourhood watches within their locality, as measures to compliment the efforts of security agencies, stating that the number of Policemen was inadequate.

“We have deliberated a lot and have already put in measures, which are not good to air to the criminals as it will be to their advantage. But we have resolved among all the security agencies that we are going to do our best and ensure all those things are brought to the barest minimum,” Sunday said.

