Stakeholders hold night of tributes for former PCC chairman

Stakeholders in the maritime industry have decided to hold night of tributes for a former Chairman, Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), Otunba Kunle Folarin. Folarin died on November 8, 2022, few weeks to his 82nd birthday. Ahead of the funeral, PCC has brought virtually all sectors of the Nigerian maritime industry’s stakeholders together through a planning committee for the burial. Apart from being chairman of the PCC, Otunba Folarin was also Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board (NSWB).

The acting Chairman of PCC, Mr Bolaji Sunmola, said in Lagos that the details of the burial would commence from January 19, with a colloquium. He confirmed that the night of tributes, which will also be attended by family members of the deceased, was billed to hold at the Harbour Point on Victoria Island in Lagos. Sunmola added that the committee would start with a colloquium being put together by the maritime media in honour of the deceased. Sunmola said: “It is billed to hold at Rockview Hotel in Apapa on Thursday January 19, 2023.

The planning committee is putting finishing touches to an industry night of tributes on January 25. It is an opportunity for stakeholders to also pay their last respect to late Otunba Folarin, who served the industry for more than 50 years, the last years as the chairman of PCC. “Stakeholders are expected to be a part of the Night of Tributes in any way that they can. We are open to suggestions and support.”

 

