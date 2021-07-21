News

Stakeholders: How local government autonomy can curb insecurity

Stakeholdersacrosssectors have called on the NationalAssemblyandStatesHouses of Assembly to intensify efforts in ensuring that full local government autonomy in the ongoing constitution amendment process comes to fruition. Local government autonomy, they said, will in no measure help combat the high level of insecurity, poor education funding at primary level, poor health infrastructure and enabling substantive administration, and importantly, it will take governance closer to the people for improved service delivery.

“Full autonomy to the Local Government is long overdue and should be vigorously pursued in ongoing amendment in order to tenaciously combat the rising level of insecurity in Nigeria; since all problems in the country are traceable to the grassroots,” a communiqué signed by Oke Epia, Executive Director, OrderPaper Nigeria, said. These positions, however, formed part of the communiqué reached at the second OPEN Constitution Conversation Series themed, ‘Conversation on Local Government & Constitution Review,’ convened over the weekend.

