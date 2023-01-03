Stakeholders kick against ban on polys, colleges from awarding degrees

Against the backdrop of the directive from the Federal Government banning polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education, and other allied institutions from running degree programmes and awarding degrees, stakeholders have faulted the government over the decision.

Criticising the ban, a lecturer from Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, who spoke on condition of anonymity, has called on the Federal Government to retrace its steps, saying that the new directive would do the country’s education no favour.

According to the senior lecturer, the directive is an extension of the discrimination against Nigerian polytechnics, whose foundation was laid and is still nourished by policies of the government with the infamous HND/degree dichotomy.

“This directive to me, personally, is an extension of the discrimination against Nigerian polytechnics whose foundation was laid and is still nourished by policies of the Nigerian government as seen in the infamous HND/Bachelor Degree dichotomy.”

Also, a Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Osun State, urged the government to channel it efforts on what will complement and enhance the efforts of polytechnic management and other stakeholders in deepening stable, sound and qualitative education in the teaching and learning of students in various education institutions in the country.

While stating that there was the need for the government to look into the philosophy of establishment of polytechnic education, Abiola, however, added: “It is a welcome development, but we need to look into the philosophy of establishment of Polytechnic Education. “Polytechnic system is a vocational and technical education to promote the manpower for the needed technology growth of the country.”

Rather than a blanket ban, polytechnics, the lecturer noted, should be well equipped and funded to enhance technological advancement of the country. Also speaking on the development, Akanji Wasiu, a lecturer at the Department of Building Technology of OSPOLY, insisted that rather than the ban, the Federal Government should empower polytechnics to award Bachelor of Technology (B.TECH) in order to end the B.Sc and HND dichotomy.

Meanwhile, the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, has described the decision by the government to stop polytechnics from running and awarding degree programmes as a misplaced policy.

The institution’s Deputy Director, Directorate of Communication and Related Matters, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Yahaya, said that the government needs to think out of the box and fashion out strategies on how it could integrate university curriculum into the polytechnic system. He said: “In the first place, polytechnics do not award degrees.

What they do is to run degree programmes in affiliation with the universities after a certification and accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC). “It is a misplaced policy statement by the Federal Government. I think what the government needs to do is to think out of the box and fashion out strategies on how it could harmonise and integrate university curriculum into that of polytechnics for positive results.”

Yahaya, who also lectures at the Mass Communication Department, added that one of the implications is that many students would be denied the opportunity to access university education in their localities other than where there are university campuses, especially those ones being run by polytechnics.

Speaking further, Akanji insisted that the Nigerian Polytechnic System has all it takes in terms of infrastructure and human capital to award degrees in the areas of Technology, stating that in all parts of the world, polytechnics are not limited to middle-level manpower development alone

Like this: Like Loading...