News

Stakeholders kick against NITDA Bill passage

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

…say it’ll destabilise telcom sector
… overlaps with Communications Act 2003

Stakeholders in Telecom industry have frown against the Draft Bill concerning the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, saying it would destabilize the sector if passed by the National Assembly. According to them, the review has shown the different areas of overlap between the Draft Bill and the Nigerian Communications Act 2003.

“This will create structural and regulatory conflicts in Nigeria. Yet the most worrisome impact of the Draft Bill is its immense potentials to jeopardize the vibrant communications sector by creating uncertainty and drawing a grey map of applicability. “This will not only jolt investors and distort the market structure, but can lead to multiple regulatory oversight and lack of coordination in managing the Sector. Therefore, the impact is far reaching and fundamental to market sustenance and deepening the gains of the sector that has twice driven Nigeria out of recession in the last six years.”

They said there is a need to reconsider the Draft Bill as the matters it seek to legislate on are already being regulated by the NCC as the sole and exclusive regulator of communications services in Nigeria and this approach has midwifed the country from liberalization to the exponential growth that makes the sector attract commendations and emulations from other countries.

“More so, most of the issues raised by the Draft Bill are within the purview of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), an international agency that manages communications globally and based on that Nigeria has seamlessly aligned with other countries in managing innovations, services, spectrum utilisation and convergence processes. This Draft Bill will impact on this harmonious coordination with international bodies and other jurisdictions across the globe. “We recommend that NITDA continues on the path of its original mandate to develop information technology, drive skills building and standardise the deployment of IT tools by the Nigerian government.

“This mandate will then be complemented by sectoral regulators and ensure a broad and well-articulated national approach to the deployment of communications services and IT tools,” a source from the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies (ALTON), told New Telegraph. The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the invitation for a public hearing, jointly signed by the Clerks of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security; and House Committee on ICT, Mr Ayo Ogon and Abosi Lolo, respectively, and published in a daily on December 22, 2022, fixed the hearing on December 23, 2022, a day after both Chambers of the National Assembly had proceeded on recess, indicated desperation by the Committee to pass the controversial bill to favour NITDA and cause a disruption of the entire ICT sector in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Atiku set for war against corruption, Diaspora voting reforms –Spokesman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The newly-appointed spokesman, for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterdayfiredthe first shot when he said his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is not distracted by the internal wrangling within the party, but has started to work on bills to fight corruption. He said Atiku is seriously worried hence he is […]
News

Gov Ayade renews resolve to achieve universal health cover

Posted on Author Our Reporters

..Edu commends health workers World Health Day is celebrated on every 7th day of April every Year, with the Theme for this year being; Building a Fairer, Healthier World. The State’s Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has on behalf of the Governor Of Cross River State Sen Ben Ayade promised Cross Riverians a swift shift […]
News

2023: Tinubu number one sellable candidate for President, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has said the National Leader All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “is the number one sellable candidate for President” in the 2023 presidential poll. Sanwo-Olu said this during the formal inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement Working Committees in Ikeja yesterday. The movement was conceived […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica