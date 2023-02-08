Stakeholders lament lack of credit facility to purchase ships

Stakeholders in the shipping sector have said that lack of access to credit to purchase ships was a major challenge militating against investment in the maritime industry. They said at the maiden edition of the lunch hour lecture series organised by a by the Academy for Maximum Achievement (AMA), which attracted major industry stakeholders, financial sector executives and top players from other sectors that there were huge untapped opportunities in the maritime sector that could grow the country’s economy. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Sea Transport Limited, Aminu Umar the Nigerian Exchange Group should consider ship finance as one area that can grow the economy. Umar advised the Federal Government to redesign its policies for indigenous investors to grow and benefit the country. Also, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh called for more private sector participation in the deep blue economy initiative to harness greater benefits from the maritime industry. He listed vessel ownership, chandelling, stevedoring, freight forwarding, haulage, fishing, marine biology, marine geology, underwater engineering, ship brokerage, import and export as areas that have openings for more investments. The director-general described the copious opportunities in ship building, ship repairs and recycling as open areas that would benefit the economy in establishment of businesses within the value chain, create employment and boost foreign exchange earnings for government and private sector.

He gave assurance that the deep blue project for which the Federal Government procured air, land and water assets for maritime security has made the industry safer and removed Nigeria from the list of countries with high incidence of attacks. The director-general noted that 28 out of the 36 states of the federation had navigable inland waters carrying huge resources that could generate wealth. Jamoh explained that NIMASA under his leadership had stepped up sensitisation of state governors about blue economy and had urged them to pass the message to citizens of their states, noting that Nigerian waters aere linked to five neighbouring countries and give ancillary support to other non-maritime sectors like agriculture, tourism and other trading ventures. He disclosed that NIMASA planned to revive Nigeria’s quest for revenue from legitimate bunkering services, a move the country lost about 20 years ago. Also, Chief Executive Officer of ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup said that environmental sustainability within ports areas was critically deserves government attention. She called for increased female participation in the country’s maritime industry, noting that women occupy only 18 per cent of offices in the maritime industry. A former Chairman of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Dr. Chris Asoluka, who commended the policies and actions put in place for a sustainable blue economy in Nigeria, said that the country needs more of action to match policies on paper for full realisation of the set goals. Also, Barrister Margaret Orakwusi said that AMA was an interdisciplinary platform to bring together experts and leaders from various walks of life to stimulate discourse on critical and pressing national socio-economic issues. She noted that it was a platform to galvanise research and expert contributions towards public policy support and implementation.

