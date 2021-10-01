Stakeholders laud CBN’s N798.09bn loans to farmers

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent announcement of giving agricultural interventions valued at N798.09 billion to 3.9 million smallholder farmers (SHFs), agric stakeholders have pledged to do more towards aggressive food production to actualise food security and sufficiency in the country.

The country’s farmers made this pledge at an agric industry forum on attaining food security in Nigeria held in Abuja, FCT, recently. They advocated that such agric facility given to them by the apex bank would go a long way to tackle rising food crisis and food inflation in the face of worsening insecurity. According to them, the availability of agric loans to small-holder farmers is always the catalyst for abundant food availability for Nigerian populace.

They insisted that lack of agric funding would have posed more danger. Speaking further, the agric stakeholders highlighted that through various schemes, it had cultivated 4.9 million hectares of land across the country under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the apex bank. But, unfortunately, the worsening insecurity and other agric challenges are not allowing Nigerians to see the positive impacts of this in the country. While speaking at the event, the National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Ibrahim Kabir, explained that it was nebulous that in Nigeria today despite the enormous resources deployed in the agriculture space by CBN and other things were not working properly. Kabir said that there was a mix bag of successes and failures in Nigeria’s food system due largely to lack of the requisite synergy amongst key stakeholders.

The AFAN national president said that FMARD, CBN, NALDA and the Food Security Council, as well as the farmers, needed to coalesce to make Nigeria food sufficient before attaining the muchdesired food security. He, however, commended CBN for promptly coming to the aid of small holder farmers by making loans available through ABP, saying this was the reason Nigerians are yet to see the real adverse food crisis in the country. Kabir stated: “The CBN intervention has surely helped the food system and, without it, the situation would have been more uncomfortable.’’

Speaking on the impact of CBN’s N798.09 billion to the farmers, he said: “I believe the farmers will get a good price to be able to sustainably produce, the consumers will have fairly affordable prices and Nigeria will ultimately have sustainable food sufficiency and the much-desired food security to bring about sustainable development, which will eventually lead to the attainment of the 17 SDG goals in the medium term, as well as the attainment of the Ultimate Agenda 2050.” Similarly, the National President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RiFAN), Alhaji Aminu Goranyo, pointed out that the history of rice in Nigeria could not be completed without mentioning the ABP of CBN, especially its positive effects in Nigerian agriculture. He said the apex bank’s agric soft loans to the farmers had helped the expansion of rice farmlands across the country, adding that other farmers must key into the laudable agric intervention.

The RiFAN national president noted that the intervention had been very impactful and impressive towards achieving rice sufficiency in Nigeria. Goranyo admitted that CBN’s decision to partner with the Nigerian rice farmers through ABP had seen local rice flooding the country.

However, a recent data from CBN indicated that out of the sum for the 2021 wet season farming, N161.18 billion was allocated to 770,000 small-holder farmers cultivating seven commodities on 1.10 million hectares in the country. While evaluating the impact of the interventions on the recovery of the economy post-COVID-19 lockdown, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, explained after the recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting that while harvesting for the 2020 dry season under the programme was rounding off, harvesting had commenced for the 2021 wet season cultivation. He stated that the Strategic Maize Reserve Programme of CBN had been useful in moderating maize prices by directly targeting large feed mill producers. Under Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), he said CBN had supported 657 large-scale agricultural projects, to the tune of N708.39 billion, adding that CBN has supported MSMEs across the country by disbursing N134.57 billion to 38,140 beneficiaries under the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). But for the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the apex bank governor said the sum of N343.21 billion had been disbursed to 726,198 beneficiaries, comprising 602,730 households and 123,468 small and medium enterprises.

