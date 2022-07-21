Stakeholders laud Coleman’s $100m cable project

Key stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Bank of Industry (BoI), Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and United States Embassy in Nigeria, have lauded Coleman Wires and Cables and Corning Inc.

U.S.A over the partnership and commissioning of the multi-million dollar optic fibre firm in Arepo, a suburb of Ogun State, Nigeria. They said that the multi-million dollar project had put Nigeria on a platter of gold globally. According to them, the commissioning of the $100 million optic fibre manufacturing cables factory in Nigeria, which is the first in West and Central Africa and fifth in Africa as a whole, is a milestone that Ni-geria’s quest towards industrialisation in digital economy was not a fluke, but must be unanimously supported in the mission to achieving national development.

The stakeholders emphasised that the multi-million dollar project was motivated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for rapid development of digitalisation penetration in Nigerian economy and the drive for local content development. Speaking at the commissioning recently, the Minister of FMITI, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, said the it was really historic, and expressed optimism it was happening during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Adebayo, who was represented by the Director, Industrial Development Department at FMITI, Mr. Adewale Bakere, stated that government would continue to build infrastructure capacity and create a conducive environment for local manufacturers to thrive in its bid to navigate out of current challenges facing the manufacturing sector and the economy in general. Also, the Managing Director of BoI, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, said that BoI was glad with the project.

Pitan, who was represented at the occasion by Mr. Simon Ararorun, the Executive Director, Large Corporation, BoI, stated that BoI supported the project 100 per cent. The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, an engineer, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing adequate security towards the completion of the project. Wabote, who was represented by the General Manager, Projects, Certification and Authorisation, Paul Zuhubem, said it was a dream come through for Nigeria. In his speech, the Director, Fibre Business, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Corning Inc USA, Mr. Steve Candler, stated: “There is a huge opportunity for Corning in Nigeria and neighbouring countries arising from rising demands for broad bands services driving by changes In how it works, entertain ourselves and communicate with each others. “The pandemic has accelerated the demands for people to work from home remotely and e-commerce as well as streaming of high video contents which is driving increase broad band development in homes and businesses.”

