Business

Stakeholders laud NB on plastic recycling project

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Stakeholders drawn from the Nigerian environmental sector, including its allied agencies, have commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for its commitment to ensuring and promoting a sustainable environment in Nigeria through its numerous initiatives.

These opinions were expressed by all the stakeholders at the launch of NB Recycles Project held at the company’s head office in Iganmu, Lagos in Lagos recently. Under this initiative, various collection points will be set up in all 9 brewery locations of Nigerian Breweries across the country (as well as the respective host communities) to encourage staff and members of the public to embrace the habit of recycling by returning all plastic bottles, aluminium cans, paper, cartons, nylon, and glass in exchange for monetary rewards.

In Lagos, the company set up a collection point at its headquarters for staff, and also donated four recycling bins to the Ijora community in Lagos to promote community-led plastic recycling and combat plastic pollution in the area. The NB Recycles project is being executed in partnership with wecyclers, a foremost waste recycler in Nigeria who will manage the collection, sorting, and recycling of all the plastic wastes brought in by employees and community members. In his keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, said the project restated the company’s commitment towards environmental sustainability, especially in the areas of plastic recovery and recycling. Praising the company for its contribution towards plastic recovery and recycling in Nigeria, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, who was represented by Assistant Director, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Babajide Adeoye, appealed for more resources to be committed to keeping the environment safe. “In tackling this menace of plastic waste, there is need for a concerted effort between the government and industrial companies such as Nigerian Breweries.

“A recently concluded research showed that only eight per cent of plastic is recycled while the remaining 92 per cent ended up in the environment, which is why initiative such as this is very important,” he said. In her remarks, Chief Scientist Officer, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Ezenwannyi Udechukwu, said the initiative deserved commendation as it helps to bring into focus the need to collectively tackle the threats posed by plastic waste while partnering with communities to do so. “We appreciate what you have done for the Ijora community, we also want you to extend this gesture to other places where your consumers are,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the host community, the representative of His Royal Majesty, The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Prince Kunle Aromire, expressed profound appreciation to the management of the company for their concern and commitment towards improving the welfare of the environment. “On behalf of Kabiyesi, I want to appreciate Nigerian Breweries Plc for their support. We want to thank you for the job you are doing. We thank you for taking care of the welfare of our environment. Your presence in this community is not for business alone but you also care for the environment such that we now have a good environment to live in,” Aromire added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: ILO seeks protection for workers in tourism sector

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Deputy Director- General, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Martha Newton, has called on G20 countries to take action to support the travel and tourism industry, which has been hard hit by COVID-19. She spoke at a virtual G20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting that discussed how governments can support the sector. According to her, COVID-19 has […]
Business

Olowo: How consolidation’ll save Nigerian airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   AIB, NCAA seek cut in human errors     MITIGATION Seventy per cent of aviation accidents are contributed to human factors.   President, Aviation Round Table (ART), Dr. Gabriel Olowo, has pointed out the direction for the country’s airlines, with recommendation that the carriers should consolidate their resources to avoid loss of money […]
Business

Livestock: Firm, vet council sign MoU to curb disease

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Following reports that livestock contributes up to one-third of Nigeria’s agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) and over $3 billion lost every year in Africa to disease incidences, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health, a leading digital solutions company for agriculture and health systems, Vetsark Limited and Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) are […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica