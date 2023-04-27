News

Stakeholders Laud NDDC For PPP Summit

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

S akeholders from Niger Delta have commended the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for organising the NDDC PPP Summit 2023.

They also praised the Dr. Samuel Ogbuku Board for the talk shop in Lagos which they said would help the Commission.

Acting Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa; Senator-elect Adams Oshiomhole; the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Executive Secretary Simbi Wabote; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Obong Umana O. Umana, a representative of the NDDC Chairman Lauretta Onochie; former NDDC Managing Director, Timi Alaibe, royal fathers from the region, legislators, bank executives, foreign and investors and other captains of industry graced the event.

Umana said the meeting was in line with the resolve of the Federal Government to develop the area. He said: “I commend the NDDC for this initiative because it is in line with the emphasis of the government to annex the expertise and energies of stakeholders and partners in the drive to develop the region.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Why I can’t pay gratuities now, by Nasarawa gov

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday gave reasons why his administration would not be able to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants in the state anytime soon.   He said the state government would not be able to pay gratuities until a garnishing order placed on accounts of the state was removed.   […]
News Top Stories

Strike: ASUU yet to meet our prescriptions on UTAS –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…insists payment platform failed integrity test The Federal Government has said it was still waiting for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to upgrade and return to it the Universities Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) insisting that it had failed the integrity test. Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed […]
News Top Stories

Reps accuse Auditor General of reckless spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has accused the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF) of reckless spending of the approved budgetary allocation from 2019 to 2021. The House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) led by Wole Oke made the allegation on Wednesday during an oversight visit to the OAuGF in Abuja. Oke picked […]

Leave a Comment