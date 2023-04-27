Stakeholders Laud NDDC For PPP Summit

S akeholders from Niger Delta have commended the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for organising the NDDC PPP Summit 2023.

They also praised the Dr. Samuel Ogbuku Board for the talk shop in Lagos which they said would help the Commission.

Acting Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa; Senator-elect Adams Oshiomhole; the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Executive Secretary Simbi Wabote; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Obong Umana O. Umana, a representative of the NDDC Chairman Lauretta Onochie; former NDDC Managing Director, Timi Alaibe, royal fathers from the region, legislators, bank executives, foreign and investors and other captains of industry graced the event.

Umana said the meeting was in line with the resolve of the Federal Government to develop the area. He said: “I commend the NDDC for this initiative because it is in line with the emphasis of the government to annex the expertise and energies of stakeholders and partners in the drive to develop the region.”