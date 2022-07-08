nngx
Business

Stakeholders laud NGX on listing platform

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Capital market stakeholders, on Thursday, commended the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) for providing a vibrant listing platform for government and corporate organisations to meet their business objectives. They gave the commendation during the NGX CEO Roundtable held in Lagos. The event, with the theme: “Creating the Enabling Ecosystem for Accessing Capital from the Nigerian Capital Markets”, brought together key stakeholders in the capital market ecosystem to address and proffer solutions to the challenges faced by issuers in raising capital in the market. In his opening remarks, Chairman of NGX, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, said that the Roundtable was convened with the objective of enhancing the listing experience for listed companies and providing useful insights to prospective companies.

Mahmoud said: “NGX as a Nigeria’s premier securities exchange, remains strategically positioned to support the aspirations of its stakeholders and the Nigerian economy as a whole. “We believe the deliberations from the panel sessions will help us improve our operations and offerings in listings experience, market development, advocacy, and investment opportunities.” Giving the keynote speech, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, said that the Federal Government had been working diligently to improve the economy.

Adebayo said that includes diversifying the economy and strengthening institutions and structures. He said: “As more of our startup companies grow and mature, we must ensure that there is access to a range of financial options to support their expansion plans.” Also, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, in a goodwill message, said that as a nation faced with the burden of economic recovery as a result of the global pandemic, the capital market remains efficient. Ahmed said that it also serves as a reliable solution for businesses to raise capital and for investors to grow wealth. The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed, said the theme of the roundtable was apt and would contribute to providing a deep, liquid and integrated capital market. According to her, this will deepen the alternative sources of finance and boost investors’ confidence to invest long term in the capital market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Q3, 2021: Jaiz Bank targets N6.93bn revenue

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Non-interest Bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has said it hopes to achieve a Gross Revenue of about N6.93billion at the end of the third quarter financial period ending September 2011. The bank made the disclosure in its Earnings forecast for the period made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited this week. The bank said it will […]
Business

APMT boosts port security at trade expo in Lagos

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria’s leading container terminal operator, APM Terminals, Apapa, has participated in the United Kingdom Trade Exposition onboard HMS Trent in the area of security, ship building, renewable energy and port solutions.   The HMS Trent is the warship deployed to West Africa to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy, combat pirates in the Gulf of Guinea […]
Business

‘FX inflows via I&E window fell to $877m in August’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Foreign capital inflow into the Nigeria economy through the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window dropped to $877 million in the month of August, a 17.3 per cent decline from the $1.06 billion recorded in the previous month, a report by Comercio Partners Asset Management shows. The report also shows that FX inflows from local sources […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica