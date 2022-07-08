Stakeholders laud NGX on listing platform

Capital market stakeholders, on Thursday, commended the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) for providing a vibrant listing platform for government and corporate organisations to meet their business objectives. They gave the commendation during the NGX CEO Roundtable held in Lagos. The event, with the theme: “Creating the Enabling Ecosystem for Accessing Capital from the Nigerian Capital Markets”, brought together key stakeholders in the capital market ecosystem to address and proffer solutions to the challenges faced by issuers in raising capital in the market. In his opening remarks, Chairman of NGX, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, said that the Roundtable was convened with the objective of enhancing the listing experience for listed companies and providing useful insights to prospective companies.

Mahmoud said: “NGX as a Nigeria’s premier securities exchange, remains strategically positioned to support the aspirations of its stakeholders and the Nigerian economy as a whole. “We believe the deliberations from the panel sessions will help us improve our operations and offerings in listings experience, market development, advocacy, and investment opportunities.” Giving the keynote speech, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, said that the Federal Government had been working diligently to improve the economy.

Adebayo said that includes diversifying the economy and strengthening institutions and structures. He said: “As more of our startup companies grow and mature, we must ensure that there is access to a range of financial options to support their expansion plans.” Also, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, in a goodwill message, said that as a nation faced with the burden of economic recovery as a result of the global pandemic, the capital market remains efficient. Ahmed said that it also serves as a reliable solution for businesses to raise capital and for investors to grow wealth. The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed, said the theme of the roundtable was apt and would contribute to providing a deep, liquid and integrated capital market. According to her, this will deepen the alternative sources of finance and boost investors’ confidence to invest long term in the capital market.

