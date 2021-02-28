Stakeholders meeting: Uzodinma can’t explain how he spent N235bn in one year, says Okorocha 

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that his successor, Governor Hope Uzodinma still has no explanation for the N235billion he allegedly frittered away in one year.

Okorocha also said that the unaccounted money was the major reason Uzodinma will not convene a proper Imo stakeholders’ meeting as he will have no explanation to give Imo people.

Okorocha, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, was reacting to a claim he described as fraudulent that an Imo stakeholders’ meeting was held Sunday and the attendees used the occasion to cast aspersion on the person of the former governor.

A statement, signed by Onwuemeodo, said Uzodinma merely convened a meeting of his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The statement read in part: “Most of the attendees are the usual apologists from Uzodinma’s faction of the APC, hustling for political appointments from the governor, while others are evidently those in desperate need of political rehabilitation.

“If indeed the stakeholders of Imo State were there, they would have asked the governor to tell them what he had done with about N60 billion loan, N56 billion Federal allocation, N8billion ISOPADEC fund, N42billion Local Governments’ fund, Internally Generated Revenue of N69billion and billions from donor agencies.

They would have tried to find out what the governor had done with these billions of naira. But the factional APC members were only mobilized to come and abuse Okorocha and collect their transport money.

“Real stakeholders would have asked why the governor has not paid workers, teachers and pensioners for more than 12months now or why he sacked 108 ISOPADEC workers.”

