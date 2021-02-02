Agric

Stakeholders move to crash maize prices

Posted on

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Maize Council, comprising of all stakeholders in the maize subsector, on Tuesday said it has taken steps to crash prices of maize across the country within the next three months.
The stakeholders in Abuja said the high cost of maize occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic interruption had become worrisome, and will not be allowed to persist.
National President of the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN ), Alhaji Bello Abubakar, who disclosed this, also condemned the alleged move  by some agro entrepreneurs for the lifting of the ban on maize importation.
He revealed that the collaboration of the Central Bank of Nigeria  (CBN), famers and  other government agencies has helped the country to achieve production capacity of 20 million metric tonnes of maize.
Abubakar noted that maize growers,  processors and marketers association and others have initiated  plans to make maize available and also affordable across the country.

