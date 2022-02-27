Stakeholders: Nigeria loses $17bn yearly to foreign shipping companies

Nigeria is a major importer of consumer goods and exporter of crude oil, natural gas and other nonoil products. In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI discloses that 95 per cent of these goods are shipped in or out of the country by sea and by foreign ships, a development caused by the depletion of the national fleet after the liquidation of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) and seeming lack of a coordinated national effort to replace the lost fleet since then

Depleted national fleet

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has decried the depletion of the national fleet consequent upon the liquidation of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) in September 1995.

This came as it is a common knowledge that former President Olusegun Obasanjo said in several fora that he left 29 vessels on the Nigerian fleet when he left office as a military Head of State, but when he came back as president in 1999, he found none left.

Lamentation over absence of a national shipping fleet

Shipping business operators say Nigeria’s reliance on foreign shipping lines for the carriage of its exports and imports cost the country huge losses, saying it is a big clog in the wheel of the progress of the nation’s shipping industry.

According to the former Chairman of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, and Chief Executive Officer of Starzs Shipping Company, Greg Ogbeifun, Nigeria lost its place in the global industry as a result.

Ogbeifun, who spoke in a virtual meeting heralding his birthday, said Nigeria loses over $41 million daily to other countries. He said: “Nigeria used to be a very active player in the global shipping industry.

The Federal Government owned the Nigerian National Shipping line in the ‘70s, 80s and early 90s. We had Africa Ocean lines and a few others.

“With those platforms, the country was able to participate in some opportunities created by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.”

He added: “Unfortunately, today, due to a multiplicity of the factors, this enviable national capacity that we used to have no longer exists. Nigeria now depends on foreign- registered vessels to carry our import and exports, both wet and dry cargo.

The economic loss to the country by this situation is tremendous.” President of Shippers Association Lagos State, Jonathan Nicole, said all Nigeria has are the coastal vessels that navigated inland waterways.

He said: “We don’t have ocean-going vessels to Europe to pick cargo. All we have are coastal vessels that cannot go beyond our territorial waters. When it comes to real shipping business, we don’t have the facility. So, we depend on international supply.

Every day, we receive a minimum of 100 containers. In a month, we have over 1,000 in the country which is huge and that is why they cannot leave the country due to volume.”

He added: “We used to have 23 vessels in the shipping line and they collapsed. The question is why do government properties not last? We are now trying to re-introduce the national fleet. The question is who will manage it? Who will finance it? Is it via a partnership? If we don’t have higher equity, then foreigners will dominate.

How do we service it? We are not a member of the European West Africa Trade Association and they control cargo movement within Europe.”

Similarly, the immediate past Secretary- General of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control for West and Central African Region, Mfon Usoro, raised the alarm that Nigerian ship owners were registering their vessels in foreign registry rather than Nigerian registry. Former Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and Chairman, Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee, Hassan Bello, in a telephone interview said that Nigeria lost $97 billion in freight in 2019.

He noted that the fleet implementation committee was working on how to provide good policies for the maritime sector. He said: “We lost $97 billion two years ago in freight. Imagine if the amount is earned by Nigeria?

The national fleet must be private sector-led. The government will only provide a good atmosphere for it to operate. “What we are doing is to look at all the conditions towards a sustainable national fleet- some policies and laws will change. We don’t want a national carrier that will be here today and gone tomorrow.”

He added: “The national carrier must be anchored on three important things. One, we must reform our ship registry to be modern and electronic and we are working with NIMASA on that. “We must have a shipbuilding yard in Nigeria. Otherwise, our ships will go to Namibia for repairs. It has been granted pioneer status.

“Thirdly, we must change our policy from Free on Board to Cost, Insurance, and Freight to enable Nigerians to carry their crude.

We do not want foreigners doing that for us.” Bello said the committee had been successful in its moves in making Nigeria carry its crude. He noted that Nigerian banks would also be engaged in the process of insuring the ships.

Nigeria loses $17 billion revenue to foreign shipping lines

Stakeholders in the maritime industry continue to express displeasure over the yearly $17 billion revenue loss to foreign ship owners due to the inability of the country to lift her cargoes.

According to shipping experts and economists, Nigeria cannot own and manage vessels, which is a critical and essential trade facilitation tool.

This is particularly worrisome as trade is the country’s second-largest contributor to its Gross Domestic Products (GDP). The stakeholders frowned at the uncoordinated efforts made by the current and past governments to revive the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) or establish a new national carrier. The absence of this, according to them, has cost the country huge losses.

They urged the government to borrow a leaf from countries like China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Greece, where shipping is a major revenue earner. The Bank of Greece (BoG) disclosed that revenues from shipping in 2015-2018 exceeded an average of over $13.5 billion yearly, which is about 6.8 per cent of the country’s GDP.

According to the Governor of BoG, Yannis Stournaras, shipping receipts cover a large part of Greek external financing needs and a dominant component of its economy.

The immediate past President, the Merchant Navy Senior Staff Association, Matthew Alalade, frowned at the over-dependence of Nigeria on foreign vessels for the carriage of the nation’s imports and exports and training of cadets.

He recalled that when the National Shipping Policy was enacted in 1984, a minimum of 40 per cent was targeted as the volume of goods to be lifted by Nigerian-owned vessels, noting that mismanagement and corruption killed the National Shipping Line.

He said due to the lack of a national carrier, Nigeria is losing trillions of naira to foreign ships and experts who lift its cargoes and train cadets. He said: “All the marine officers we have now are aged; our captains have aged as well. So, we need our vessels to train our local talent and utilise them well. We can train people up to the upper level of captain and chief engineer level.” He added that having a national carrier is essential, especially during distress when countries need to evacuate their citizens from places in distress Renowned Master Mariner and Managing Director of Genesis World-Wide Shipping, Capt. Emmanuel Ihenacho, said that the maritime industry could contribute more to the GDP if the industry was given its fair support to be more productive. Iheanacho, who is also a former Minister of Interior, said from independence till 1995, the country had managed, developed and grown a very vibrant national fleet under the defunct NNLS, increasing its fleet to 29 ships which were handling imports and exports.

He regretted that 25 years later, the National Shipping Line had been liquidated while the country has lost all the accruable economic benefits like job creation, skills and human capacity development and training opportunities.

The shipowner said the nation has not been able to articulate a replacement modality, whether privately or publicly-owned or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. He said that there has been no platform of training for Nigerian cadets with carriage of the nation’s imports and exports now transferred to foreign ship owners.

Iheanacho said a committee set up by the Ministry of Transportation to explore the reestablishment of a national fleet that would trade globally, though laudable, had yet to yield the desired result.

