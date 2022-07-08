Stakeholders okay industry-wide participation in media regulation

Media stakeholders, comprising Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspapers Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ, International Press Institute (IPI) and other media-focused groups have recommended the need for industry-wide involvement in the setting up of the structure for a framework for the regulation of journalism practice in the country.

The groups, therefore, recommended a timeline of six weeks for the setting up of the structure for the media regulation for review and take-off. This is contained in a communique at the end of a strategic meeting in Abuja on Thursday and signed by Malam Kabir Yusuf, President, NPAN; Mustapha Isah, President, NGE; Chris Isiguzo, President, NUJ; Mojeed Musikilu, President, IPI, and Dayo Ayeitan, Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) Predicating their position on the renewed vigour by the National Assembly to reintroduce bills likely to stifle media practice in Nigeria, the stakeholders said that the media will continue to resist every “covert or overt attempt’’ to muzzle and criminalise journalism practice in Nigeria – whether through the obnoxious social media bill or the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Code of Practice.

The stakeholders further agreed that the basic principles of good journalism practice, which is truth, accuracy, balance, independence, and protection of journalists remain the basic tenets of journalism and should be upheld at all times. “We agreed that there is need for self-regulation based on the Code of Ethics, in addition to the need for further review of the existing code.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...