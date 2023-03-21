Stakeholders pick holes in FG’s wheeling capacity target

The plan by the Federal Government to increase the wheeling capacity of Nigeria’s national grid to 25,000megawatts (MW) needs a feasible time frame, well-conceived and concerted plan, as well as adequate funding and monitoring for its actualisation, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Prominent stakeholders have described the plan by the Federal Government to increase the wheeling capacity of Nigeria’s national grid to 25,000 MW by 2025 as too ambitious and untenable. They faulted the target based on the current wheeling capacity, the timeline and the financial implications of achieving it. The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba, recently revealed the Federal Government’s target to increase the wheeling capacity of the national grid to 25,000MW by 2025. He disclosed this while kicking off the transmission project for improved power supply at Ididep, Ibiono Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Current capacity

Nigeria has a total installed power generation capacity of 16,384MW. Power generation in Nigeria is mainly from hydro and gas-fired thermal power plants, with the hydro plants providing 2,062MW and the gas-fired 11,972MW; solar, wind and other sources such as diesel and Heavy fuel oil (HFO) constitute the remainder with 2,350MW. There are about 23 grid-connected generating plants in operation in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) with a total installed capacity of less than 12,000 MW and an available capacity of about 7,139.6 MW.

Capacity increased to 8.100MW

General Manager, Public Affairs of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, however, recently said that the national grid wheeling capacity had risen only to 8,100 Megawatts, with several other projects intended to expand it further nearing completion. She explained that TCN wheeling capacity had increased from about 5000MW in 2016 to 8100MW and growing, through the diligent implementation of the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance Expansion & Rehabilitation Programme, (NEGMERP).

Nigeria largely underpowered

Nigeria, sadly, has also been classified as one of the most underpowered countries in the world, with actual consumption 80 per cent below expectations based on current population and income levels. It is also estimated that self-generation in Nigeria is extremely prevalent; nearly 14GW capacity exists in small-scale diesel and petrol generators, and nearly half of all electricity consumed is self-generated implying a huge unserved demand. Nigeria with about 8100MW wheeling capacity and bugged down by poor financing and inadequate budgetary release, it, therefore, becomes a herculean task to accomplish 25,000mw wheeling capacity by 2025, experts opine.

Stakeholders’ views

The Senior Vice President, Gas Commercialisation, Genesis Energy, Mr Patrick Udechukwu, and a former President of the Nigerian- German Business Group, Mr Joe Femi Dagunro, in separate interviews with New Telegraph, said it was not feasible for the FG to increase the nation’s wheeling capacity from 8100MW to 25,000MW from 2023 to 2025 Udechukwu said that two years was a short period to actualise such a target. He also said it was important to have a framework in place or a roadmap in place for achieving the target. Udechukwu said: “2025 is in two years. It is a tall task to achieve 25,000mw wheeling capacity by 2025.

If you look at where we are now and when you talk of the wheeling capacity, you are talking of transmission infrastructure. We are currently at the place where our transmission infrastructure wheels about 5,000 MW. “So we are talking about increasing that by 500 per cent in two years. It is very very difficult. The timeline is probably going to be longer than that. But even more important is having a framework in place or a road map in place for achieving it whereby every year, we have an idea of what we are supposed to achieve and where we are supposed to get to. “May be an additional 5,000mw per year, and then you know that it is going to take up additional five years to get there,. But by 2025, that will not be a realistic target and I do not think that the country is a place to do that in two years.” On his part, Femi-Dagunro said that such an ambition must be followed by strategic planning and adequate funding, which must be judiciously utilised. He also noted that the timeline was too short to accomplish the tar-get. He cautioned against making pronouncements that will not be backed with the necessary implementation or that appear unachievable, ab initio. Femi-Dagunro said: “They have been trying to do something for some time, what has happened? It is very ambitious but how will you do it? It is good to say it but how will it be done? The period is just two years ago. Ambition is good and fantastic to motivate people, the election is here. You can say what you want. But is not good to promise what you can not be responsible for. “So how will they do it? Are they going to combine it as we have been talking about mixed energy? You have wind energy, solar and other sources of energy. Are they going to combine them or generate them? What do they want to do? It is having dams all over the place or what? So there must be a plan with a tight frame. It is good to have plans but the execution is the problem.” He noted that there had been laudable targets set by the FG to accomplish some national infrastructure targets in the past that were unaccomplished. He advised that the government should set feasible targets and avoid appearing unserious through pronouncements of unrealistic targets. According to him, Nigeria should have a realistic and well-articulated development plan done by experts and devoid of flippant political postulations. He advised that such a feasible development plan should be religiously pursued and well implemented. He also alleged that there had been fantastic opportunities which Nigeria should have taken advantage of but they were left to slip by. Femi-Dagunro said: “This is not the first time we are hearing that. So how will they do it? If not, it remains just an ambition on paper. We have to be cautiously optimistic about how will be done. We have been on this thing for many years. “If it can be achieved in two years, fine by me, I wish the country well. But who is planning it? Are they planning it for the next government that will come? Will the next government take it up from there and abandon it and start its own? We have to be very cautious. “This is the same government that said they want to have an emission tax. How? Sometimes I feel that we like to talk and I do not like to be talking carelessly. If there is a better way we can do it, fine but I do not know how. “I took the former Minister of Energy during Obasanjo’s regime to Germany. One prof. He is late now. There was an event. They were trying to say let us support your country with EU funding and he said no, wind energy can not work in Nigeria. “Meanwhile, China was trying to grab that opportunity. I facilitated it. The ambassador was there, Dr Tunde Adeniran. Siemens and others were there. I facilitated it, my friends were heads of the agency, and I brought Nigeria into it. Nigeria was never invited before. They asked Nigeria to grab the opportunity. The Minister said, “No? We do not have wind resources.” I said, “What about the beaches at Lagos Island and all the places? “2025 is not far. It is just two years. It is not that you are thinking of five years. Has that been part of our development plan? Or has that been part of our 20 years development plan before now? What has been our development plan regarding energy in the last five years or the past 12 years? So you can not just wake up and say this is what you want to do. “It must be part of our development plan and you say in this fiveyear development plan, these are things I want to do. So if that has been part of our five or ten years development plan, and we had two years to execute, we can say yes, we planned for it. Is it part of our budget or who are the partners that we have selected that we are partnering with? Or did somebody just wakes up and announced that just for whatever reason? No!. It is not just done like that.”

Last line

Femi-Dagunro called on the government to set a realisable and feasible target that should be matched with adequate funding, thorough supervision and implementation efficiency.

