News

Stakeholders predict peaceful elections in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…score INEC high over PVC

The Chairman of Ikeja Local Government Chairman Hon. Mojeed Alabi Balogun and other stakeholders have granted INEC a passing grade for the state’s Permanent Voter’s Card exercise. In an interview with the New Telegraph, he said that the Lagos State Government and other stakeholders were cooperating to guarantee that PVC collection takes place freely and peacefully in the Ikeja Local Government and throughout Lagos State as a whole.

He forecasts that there will be a calm, free, and fair election in Lagos and throughout Nigeria, ‘‘if the process continues like this.’’ Balogun Said: “When everyone can cast their votes for their favourite candidates, they will inevitably accept the election’s outcome when it is declared. For this reason, we are encouraging our people to come out in droves, receive their Permanent Voters’ Cards and vote.”

The Chairman of the Shomolu Local Government, Abdulazeez Salami, stated that his council had been encouraging and mobilizing residents to participate in the exercise, obtain their PVC and vote for their preferred candidates. Speaking further, Hon Salami said: ‘‘INEC officials have been working hard to make sure that everyone receives their PVCs. They regularly arrive early, which is very good. Although there is a large crowd every day. It takes time for the PVC to go around the crowd and ensure sufficient record keeping. I don’t see any issue with this. I went there by myself to pick up my PVC and everything went smoothly.

I’ve concluded in my mind. It will be a quiet and peaceful election. I don’t perceive any issues. There will be no issues as long as everyone worked diligently to ensure the election’s success and it is happening already.’’ Honorable Bolaki Ariyo, the former head of the local government in Oshodi-Isolo, made a similar prediction: ‘‘This election will be the best in the country’s democratic history.’’ ‘‘I say this because there have been allegations of ballot boxes being stolen in previous elections, but INEC has promised that everything will be handled electronically, so there won’t be any of that.

There is nothing like ballot boxes, and there is nothing to seize. “We have seen some complaints on social media about individuals waiting in line for lengthy periods of time without being able to get their PVCs, or about how INEC is denying some people the opportunity to vote.” I can assure you that there is nothing like that; this is just a conspiracy idea. The INEC employees are making every effort to guarantee that each person receives their PVCs. when a local authority has to deliver 25,000 PVCs. It needs time to complete that. The people who are arriving to receive the PVCs must likewise be very patient and wait for their turn.” The Independent Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Nike Oriowo, hailed the PVC collection as peaceful in an interview with the New Telegraph. She said that Lagosians were showing up in large numbers for the PVC collection and she was certain that there would be no issues for the entire duration of the process. The PVC collection process proceeded smoothly, according to Mrs. Kadjo Juliet, a resident of the Ijaniki neighbourhood of Lagos and a native of Benue State. Mrs. Kadjo Juliet claimed that she and her sister, Miss Mercy Anyjo, did not experience any hardship in order to obtain their PVCs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jumping castle tragedy claims sixth life after boy, 11, dies in hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  An 11-year-old boy has become the sixth fatality of Devonport’s Hillcrest Primary School tragedy. Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine says Chace Harrison, aged 11, died in hospital on Sunday morning. His death follows those of 11-year-old Addison Stewart and 12-year-olds Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Peter Dodt. They were among nine […]
News

Report: US expected to unseal charges against suspect in Lockerbie bombing

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States is expected to soon unseal criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people mostly Americans, according to a person familiar with the case. The suspect, identified by the Wall Street Journal as Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, is a […]
News

Reps create 111 special additional National Assembly seats for women

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill to create 111 special seats in the National Assembly to be contested for exclusively by women. The seats are be created in the state assemblies too to enhance women participation in politics. If the bill is passed and signed into law, women will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica