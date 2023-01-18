Stakeholders predict peaceful elections in Lagos

…score INEC high over PVC

The Chairman of Ikeja Local Government Chairman Hon. Mojeed Alabi Balogun and other stakeholders have granted INEC a passing grade for the state’s Permanent Voter’s Card exercise. In an interview with the New Telegraph, he said that the Lagos State Government and other stakeholders were cooperating to guarantee that PVC collection takes place freely and peacefully in the Ikeja Local Government and throughout Lagos State as a whole.

He forecasts that there will be a calm, free, and fair election in Lagos and throughout Nigeria, ‘‘if the process continues like this.’’ Balogun Said: “When everyone can cast their votes for their favourite candidates, they will inevitably accept the election’s outcome when it is declared. For this reason, we are encouraging our people to come out in droves, receive their Permanent Voters’ Cards and vote.”

The Chairman of the Shomolu Local Government, Abdulazeez Salami, stated that his council had been encouraging and mobilizing residents to participate in the exercise, obtain their PVC and vote for their preferred candidates. Speaking further, Hon Salami said: ‘‘INEC officials have been working hard to make sure that everyone receives their PVCs. They regularly arrive early, which is very good. Although there is a large crowd every day. It takes time for the PVC to go around the crowd and ensure sufficient record keeping. I don’t see any issue with this. I went there by myself to pick up my PVC and everything went smoothly.

I’ve concluded in my mind. It will be a quiet and peaceful election. I don’t perceive any issues. There will be no issues as long as everyone worked diligently to ensure the election’s success and it is happening already.’’ Honorable Bolaki Ariyo, the former head of the local government in Oshodi-Isolo, made a similar prediction: ‘‘This election will be the best in the country’s democratic history.’’ ‘‘I say this because there have been allegations of ballot boxes being stolen in previous elections, but INEC has promised that everything will be handled electronically, so there won’t be any of that.

There is nothing like ballot boxes, and there is nothing to seize. “We have seen some complaints on social media about individuals waiting in line for lengthy periods of time without being able to get their PVCs, or about how INEC is denying some people the opportunity to vote.” I can assure you that there is nothing like that; this is just a conspiracy idea. The INEC employees are making every effort to guarantee that each person receives their PVCs. when a local authority has to deliver 25,000 PVCs. It needs time to complete that. The people who are arriving to receive the PVCs must likewise be very patient and wait for their turn.” The Independent Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Nike Oriowo, hailed the PVC collection as peaceful in an interview with the New Telegraph. She said that Lagosians were showing up in large numbers for the PVC collection and she was certain that there would be no issues for the entire duration of the process. The PVC collection process proceeded smoothly, according to Mrs. Kadjo Juliet, a resident of the Ijaniki neighbourhood of Lagos and a native of Benue State. Mrs. Kadjo Juliet claimed that she and her sister, Miss Mercy Anyjo, did not experience any hardship in order to obtain their PVCs.

