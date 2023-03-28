Stakeholders proffer strategies for effective deregulation

The pronouncements by the officials of the Feder- al Government of Nigeria on the imminence of the much talked about deregulation of the downstream sector or implementation of the withdrawal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel have emboldened stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to gear for the expected deregulation. To boost their optimism, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, recently said the Federal Government would remove petrol subsidy before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure on May 29, 2023.



Major marketers

The Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Olumide Adeosun, called for the adoption of advanced analytical/digital solutions to im- prove supply chain management, which, he said could reduce inventory costs by up to 10 per cent. He also harped on automation use in terminals and refineries, adding that it could improve operational efficiency and reduce the risk of accidents. He also said there should be an investment in the extensive net- work of pipelines and open access to critical national infrastructure to reduce transportation costs and improve delivery times. He opined that products must be of the highest quality that consumers are not to be exploited by petroleum product marketers and consumers must be treated fairly, and their rights protected in all transactions with petroleum industry players.

Adeosun also said mechanisms should be activated for pump integrity, whistleblowing and compliance checks. He also canvassed for the prioritisation of customer satisfaction, implementation of customer service training programmes for staff at retail outlets, as well as the adoption of modern customer service technologies. For him, products must be of the highest quality and consumers are not to be exploited by petroleum product marketers. The MOMAN boss advocated for the establishment of specific regulatory bodies to promote a level playing field, as well as a clearer approach to licensing and permits, transparency and disclosures from all operators via regular reports on their operations and financial activities, a stronger tone on enforcement and sanctions non-compliant operators, the local content requirement to give preference to Nigerian companies in the award of contracts and in the hiring of personnel.

He said: “There should be regulatory enforcement and a level playing field. MOMAN is recommending that the Nigerian Midstream and Down- stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), determine local refining capacity, and for the balance of national requirements.”

Independent marketers The National Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo, called on the government to set in motion a mechanism that will implement palliatives. He said there should be an aggressive investment in land and rail transportation systems, long-term payment for the domestic user of the gas cylinders like Indonesia and Bangladesh; and investment in agriculture to reduce the cost of food items. He urged the NMDPRA to from time to time dish out guidelines for health, safety, importation procedures, pricing template guidance, logistics, depot operations rules, storage, loading of trucks, and dispensing to final consumers. He added that the operators must display a high level of corporate governance and a high level of discipline. Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, NMDPRA, Mr Ogbugo Ukoho, suggested the following pre- deregulation strategies: Monitoring and evaluation, the establishment of an effective post-subsidy market monitoring and evaluating system that ensures that the objectives of market deregulation are achieved. He also canvassed for a good communication strategy such that there should be the development of an efficient strategy to educate and create adequate stakeholders’ awareness about the deregulated market. On capacity building, he stated that it is important to ensure effective regulatory capacity to effective- ly monitor and enforce compliance with the new regulatory framework. He also urged appropriate au- thorities to put a mechanism that will analyse the market and establish post-subsidy market performance metrics, and identify areas of market risk such as the possibility of price increase, reduced competition, or decreased quality of service. He canvassed for a sustained effective stakeholder engagement to gather feedback and insights on the potential impacts of subsidy removal on the market and that there should be a review of the regulatory framework to identify any gaps that may require updates to ensure the market remains fair and competitive.

NARTO

National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman noted that one of the opportunities offered by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is the full deregulation of the downstream sector. According to him, some of the dominant features of the regulatory regime include a low level of com- petition, smuggling of petroleum products, poor maintenance of infrastructural facilities; distortions in product supply and distribution, monopolistic and sharp practices; the existence of subsidy; inappropriate pricing of products supply and high level of fraud and corruption. He said: “Major roads across the country should be rehabilitated and new ones constructed to make the transportation of petroleum products safer and easier.

“The Federal Government should create a special revolving fund for the replacement at a single- digit interest rate to facilitate the acquisition of new tanker trucks for the efficient movement of petroleum products through the country. “The existing government re- fineries and pipelines should be overhauled and revamped to boost product supplies and reduce the im- portation of petroleum products in the country.” He added: “The private sector should be encouraged to invest in building refineries, especially modu- lar refineries, to boost local refining capacity and reduce illegal bunker- ing and refining activities. “Freight payment by marketers to transporters should be prompt. Loading and discharging of prod- ucts at depots and retail ends should be done expeditiously to reduce the waiting time of trucks and thus im- prove on their turnaround time.” Petroan Dr Billy Sotubo Gillis-Harry of Petroan canvassed for the award of licenses to more investors to establish functioning private modular crude oil refineries and the award of importation licenses to investors willing to invest in the importation of petroleum products. He said there is a need for comprehensive policy/regulations to combat sabotage and unethical activities in the downstream sector and that there should be investment incentives for investors in the downstream sector.

Proffering key policy changes to ensure a successful deregulation policy, he stated that more incentives should be provided to retail- ers/marketers to build refineries. Gillis-Harry said: “One way is for the government to give crude allocations to only marketers who show a clear plan to build and operate local refineries. In addition, the govern- ment can subsidise operators willing to set Gas to Liquid processing plants (especially gas to gasoline). This will improve the utilisation of the coun- try’s huge gas resources. In addition, government refineries should be privatised to ensure that they deliver optimum value to the nation.

“There should be the speedy implementation of the NGEP, especially in- creased Autogas use. One way will be to offer free conversion of cars to gas use across the country. “There should be the removal of differential access to forex by the NNPCL. This will provide a level playing field of competition across the downstream industry. The gov- ernment can create special banks or use already existing federal banks like BOI to ensure the provision of Forex to retailers/marketers.

“There is a need to audit the retailers/marketers’ database so as to ensure that only genuine retailers/marketers are allocated petroleum products. There are already improvements in the cur- rent system run by NNPCL but the govenrment needs to do more. “The government is encouraged to deploy technology that will stem the tide of product diversions expe- riences in the country.”

Managing Director, NNPVC, Retail Litd, NNPCL Retail, Huub Stokman, identified post deregula- tions key success enablers. He called on the concerned author- ities to ensure local self-sufficiency in refining and the opportunity for export or refined products; ensure regular and uninterrupted domestic supply of petroleum products (energy security); and attract investment in refining, transportation and distribu- tion infrastructure. He also urged them to ensure the industry’s sustainability and long-term growth, job creation, and infrastructure tax credit, and that they should create value across the entire chain and provide gainful employment and income. He also said it is imperative to use autogas as an alternative to PMS in view of Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves and the automation of the downstream supply chain to improve optimisation, and effi- ciency and reduce risks.

CITAC Gary Still, the MD of CITAC Africa Ltd, said it was important to ensure that IPPs reflect the reality of the supply chain – and are updated regu- larly, costs’ allocation and margins are clearly identified and segregated; the supply chain is unbundled, and cross subsidisation is identified and eliminated. He said it was important to encourage investment (where it is needed) but avoid rewarding inefficiency and that price struc- tures are necessary where under-recoveries have to be calculated, a clear, coherent, con- sultative method is important. He advocated for a fine line between ‘encouraging investment and causing a step decrease in other players’ volume/ margin, the need to see audited accounts ( and management accounts); adding that margins should be reviewed regularly, and there should benchmarking between similar countries as well as systematic pass-through of international price changes will remain low in a context of regulated pricing.

FCCPC

Morayo Adebayo Adisa, the Techni- cal Consultant to the EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), stated that protecting consumer interest in the down- stream sector requires a collaborative effort from governments, industry stake- holders, and consumers themselves. She stated that by implementing regulations and policies, industry standards, and consumer education initiatives, it is possible to ensure that consumers have access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy products and services. She said: “A number of consumer is- sues arise in the Nigerian Oil and gas sec- tor, and ley among them are scarcity of products, concerns about product quality and safety, and price gouging.

downstream sector is crucial for protecting consumer rights, promoting economic stability, protecting the environment, ensuring public health and safety, and maintaining the industry’s reputation and trust.”

PwC

Taiwo Oyedele of PwC advocated for efficient communication, the identification of key stakeholders, for, against and indifferent, and the identification of their key concerns, and misinformation, as well as the establishment of the true cost of the subsidy, evidence- based impact assessments and narratives. He canvassed for a credible palliative, implementation strategy: issue-based communication with no confrontation, risk scenarios, response and safeguard, starting with low-hanging fruits (efficiency, transparency).

DAPPMAN

Olufemi Adewole, the Executive Sec- retary, the Depot and Petroleum Prod- ucts Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) advocated that participants or operators in the deregulated environments must have free entry and exit devoid of sen- timents and provided such firms meet entry requirements specified by the regulator. According to him, a deregulated envi- ronment should encourage and witness competitiveness amongst the market op- erators, promote fair trade practices and ensure the price determination mecha- nism is open and transparent.

He added that a deregulated market/ trade environment must have a capable regulator, who consistently, scans the envi- ronment and in conjunction with the opera- tors, churns out timely operating guidelines to which all participants must adhere. He said there should be good depot/retail outlet design and construction, vessel dis- charge operations, d ex-depot loading opera- tions, dispensing in retail outlets, handling of effluents in fuel depots and used oils in the retail outlets to protect the environment.

GHANA NPA

Shela Addo, Director, Policy Coordi- nation, National Petroleum Authority, Accra, Ghana, called for a mechanism to stop cheating as she warned that even at full deregulation, competition will drive players to try to cheat the system, add- ing that consequently, monitoring will have to be a constant thing to do. She said: “I also think that we should bear in mind that the job does not stop at deregu- lation (full or partial). We must continue to review and provide occasional short-term in- terjections when needed.

This means that at some point, we would be on the deregulation path but with a quick government interven- tion like the Ghan Gold for Oil programme. The programme allows the government to play a short-term role to address forex unavailability challenges and avoid shortages. “Price equality is still effectively implemented. It is a function of the transportation cost to the inland locations. There is a zonal depot policy that allows marketers to lift from the specific depots for their retail outlets.

The freight rate for the average dis- tance from these depots is allowed to reflect in the ex-pump price build-up as a margin. The marketeer makes a claim for reimburse- ment if it is the distance travelled exceeds the average allowed in the price. Also if the marketer travels short of the average dis- tance, It pays a refund into the fund. Once the distance is verified without vehicle track- ing technology, the marketer’s claims will be paid. This process is still very effective in our deregulated market. I also think Gas must be harnessed to be a transition fuel.

“To avoid hoarding, perhaps we ought to follow Ghana’s approach by placing a price cap for a period to avoid consumer price exploitation. “The Ghana Pricing format throws out a certainly expected price cap which the regular monitors. There are also price floors based on expected break-even margins. If a marketer operates below the expected floor, it triggers investigations, especially with the source of the product. The regulator would engage the market and call it to order.. Like- wise, if the marketer is operating above the anticipated ceiling, it triggers concerns about consumer welfare, so the marketer is also called to order. In addition, we have heavy sanctions for any marketer who flouts the deregulations guidelines.”

Last line

State needs to invest in monitoring tools to make the process beneficial to all players and consumers.

