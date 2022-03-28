News

Stakeholders reject Abia PDP zoning of guber ticket to North, Central

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Political stakeholders and leaders including former Senate President, Chief Adolph Wabara; Abia South Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Abia State SSG, Dr. Eme Okoro, have faulted the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the 2023 governorship seat to two different senatorial districts, Abia North and Central, at the same time.

 

This is even as youths under the aegis of Abia Youth Vanguard also rejected the arrangement urging the party to rescind the decision.

 

PDP had on Saturday zoned the party’s governorship ticket to Abia Central and North Districts with the excuse that both zones have the highest number of aspirants for the number one position. However, in his response,

 

Wabara, who is also the Secretary of PDP Board of Trustees, expressed surprise that the party could take such a far-reaching de  cision without first convening a meeting of the state caucus and party elders.

 

He said: “The governor and the party chairman cannot stay in the comfort of their offices and zone the position of Abia governorship without due consultations. PDP is a party that has a constitution.

 

So, I don’t know where they got the whole idea from. As far as I and many other leaders of this party are concerned, they did not summon a meeting of the caucus.”

 

