Stakeholders seek implementation of IMO instruments

Maritime stakeholders have urged Nigeria to develop regulations for the implementation of relevant International Maritime Organisation (IMO) instruments to prevent the effects of climate change and pollution on the marine environment.

They also stressed the need for the development and coordination of the blue economic policy, the use of scientific and verified information for the development of the maritime sector. At the World Maritime Day held in Lagos, the stakeholders further noted that the major threat to marine life emanates from land, stressing that the country should consider turning the land wastes into recyclable and reusable energy.

The theme for this year is “Sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet,” which provides an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDDs). In his presentation at the event, the Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration, and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashiri Jamoh, assured the international community that with the Anti-piracy Act, Nigeria had repositioned to fight piracy and change the narrative following recent statistics by IMO, that the nation’s waters were the most dangerous to trade-in. Also in a communiqué, NIMASA was directed to provide a platform for marine incident reporting and information sharing; training and retraining of seafarers in line with internationally acceptable standards; a collaboration between government and privately-owned maritime training institutions was also advised. The stakeholders emphasised that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were germane to the maritime industry. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, also urged participants and resource persons not to see the annual event as a mere celebration for the congregation of who is who in the maritime industry, but should be taken as a reflective period to focus on developing the maritime sector.”

In his keynote address, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, disclosed that it had been five years since President Buhari, joined other world leaders at the 70th Session of the United Nations to adopt the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of 17 SDGs on the universal call to end poverty, safeguard the planet and ensure peace and prosperity by the year 2030. Similarly, Chairman, Senate Committee on Maritime Transport, Sen. Danjuma Goje, represented by Sen. Tolu Odebiyi, Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Chairman, House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Hon. Linda Ikpeazu, in separate remarks, advised that the recommendations reached be backed by policy and action.

