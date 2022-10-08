Stakeholders seek infrastructure to create jobs, tap $9trn maritime resources

Stakeholders have urged the federal government to provided adequate infrastructure to tap the $9 trillion resources in the maritime industry. They explained in Lagos that adequate infrastructure was the only way one million jobs could be accessed by the jobless youths in the sector.

In a communiqué issued at a two-day workshop to expose and enlighten Nigerian youths to job opportunities in the maritime industry by Employment Clinic in Lagos, the stakeholders said that the rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths was alarming, saying it looks unsolvable despite abundant natural and human resources the country was abundantly blessed with in the industry.

The stakeholders praised the Convener, Ms Ronke Kosoko, for her selfless spirit, courage, and determination to see to the provision of job opportunities for the youth in the country. The stakeholders advised the government to provide the enabling environment – infrastructure and good laws – to grow the nation’s maritime economy, stressing that government should balance provision of infrastructure between physical and human capital development. They also advised Nigerian youths to acquire good education and skills in various fields of maritime.

