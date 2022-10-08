News

Stakeholders seek infrastructure to create jobs, tap $9trn maritime resources

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Stakeholders have urged the federal government to provided adequate infrastructure to tap the $9 trillion resources in the maritime industry. They explained in Lagos that adequate infrastructure was the only way one million jobs could be accessed by the jobless youths in the sector.

In a communiqué issued at a two-day workshop to expose and enlighten Nigerian youths to job opportunities in the maritime industry by Employment Clinic in Lagos, the stakeholders said that the rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths was alarming, saying it looks unsolvable despite abundant natural and human resources the country was abundantly blessed with in the industry.

The stakeholders praised the Convener, Ms Ronke Kosoko, for her selfless spirit, courage, and determination to see to the provision of job opportunities for the youth in the country. The stakeholders advised the government to provide the enabling environment – infrastructure and good laws – to grow the nation’s maritime economy, stressing that government should balance provision of infrastructure between physical and human capital development. They also advised Nigerian youths to acquire good education and skills in various fields of maritime.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Australia tightens restrictions amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian states on Tuesday tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country’s southeast that is starting to spill into other areas. With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, two states extended border restrictions and Australia’s most populous state imposed limits on the number […]
News

Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Katsina market fire

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a donation of N50million to victims of Katsina Central Market Fire disaster. Tinubu, who made the announcement yesterday during a condolence visit to the Katsina State government and victims of the fire disaster, was received […]
News

Pray for continued peace, stability in Nigeria, Pam tells Muslims

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Musa Pam

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Muslim faithfuls to pray for the continued peace and stability of the country. Congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration, he also urged Muslims in the country to emulate the virtues preached and lived by Prophet Mohammed (SWA). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica