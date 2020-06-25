Stakeholders seek market architecture reorganisation

Stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market, asset management and banking industries have called for a rethink of the nation’s economic philosophy and a reset of the financial market architecture.

This was part of the major takeaways from the “Zimvest Economy Conversations,” a thought eadership series of digital private wealth and investment management firm, Zimvest (Zedcrest Investment Managers), held recently.

Giving the opening remark during the virtual event, Business Head of Zimvest, Gbenga Adigun, noted that investors were gravely concerned with investment returns in light of the current low yield environment while financial institutions are thinking of how their product development and service delivery should evolve with the changing needs of investors.

Bola Onadele Koko, CEO of FMDQ Group, while delivering the keynote speech on the event theme, “The Economic Landscape and Investor Preferences in Post-pandemic Africa,” talked about the toll the growing pandemic has had on African markets.

He laid emphasis on slow down in key segments of the economy including the financial markets, tourism, remittances and foreign direct investments.

