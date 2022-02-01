Education

Stakeholders seek new policy in aquaculture, fishery sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Major stakeholders in fisheries and aquaculture are calling for a review of the Nigerian Fisheries Act and policies to accommodate changing dynamics that will improve fish production in the country.

The call was reinforced by the outcome of findings of two studies conducted on fisheries and aquaculture performance indicators in the country by the Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre, Environment for Development (REPRC-EfD Nigeria) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

 

Researchers at the Centre had made presentations based on the studies conducted on “Fisheries Performance in Nigeria in Comparison with Some African Countries, and Catfish and Tilapia Aquaculture Performance in Nigeria: Evidence from Aquaculture Performance Indicator Approach.”

 

Meanwhile, in the studies presented by the Director of REPRC  EfD Nigeria, Dr. Nnaemeka Chukwuone, and Dr. Ebere Amaechina in Abuja, it was revealed that Nigeria was not showing leadership in fish production when compared to other African countries.

In his remarks at the workshop tagged “A Step Towards Improving the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Nigeria,” the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Igwe, said that the strategic importance of the fishery and aquaculture sector could be enhanced by “conducting studies to find solutions to the problems in the sector, mobilisation of stakeholders, updating the policies and legal framework, as well as developing a sustainable fisheries and aquaculture management plan.”

Also, the Vice-Chancellor added that the fishery and aquaculture sector had all it takes to provide alternative revenue for the country as well as create massive employment for the country’s teeming population.

 

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, added that the government was doing its best to improve the sector, even as he said that the ministry had introduced backward integration policy to encourage fish importers to go into fish and shrimp farming, established fish farm clusters nationwide and set up feed mills in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

 

The Minister commended the REPRC-EfD Nigeria for its forthrightness in providing a policy roadmap for the government through research and studies. In a communique issued at the end of the workshop, stakeholders noted that there was need to carry out social and cultural assessment as it relates to fishery vessel registration and fishermen registration in order to restrict incessant and open access to Nigerian waters, while they also harped on the need to know the state of fishery through stock assessment.

However, the studies, according to a statement by UNN, noted that although Nigeria’s fish production had improved over the years, the bulk of fish consumed by Nigerians were still imported.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

U.S. Consulate donates books worth $24,000 to KolaDaisi Varsity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Towards promoting quality of learning, teaching and research, the U.S. Consulate General has donated textbooks and other higher education reference materials valued at $24,000 to KolaDaisi University (KDU), Ibadan, as part of moves to support academic programmes in the institution.   According to the Consulate, while working in collaboration with the university management and faculty […]
Education

Kwara Poly moves to shore up its internal revenue, to establish Microfinance bank

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

To shore up its internally generated revenue (IGR), the Kwara State Polytechnic has put necessary machinery in motion to float a microfinance bank before this year runs to an end. This was disclosed by the polytechnic’s Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while briefing journalists on the activities […]
Education

Edo govt should pay our 10-month salary arrears –COEASU chair

Posted on Author with CAJETAN MMUTA

Fred Omonuwa, the Chairman of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State chapter of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), in this interview, speaks with CAJETAN MMUTA, about the plight of members of the union and other staff of the institution, insensitivity of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government to their welfare, and other issues […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica