Education

Stakeholders seek varsities, industry partnership for greater impact

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Nigerian universities and researchers have been challenged on the need to collaborate with the industry in order to pursue and undertake research efforts with greater impacts beyond the four walls of the ivory tower.

 

The call was made by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Lucian Obinna Chukwu at the two-day workshop, organised to enhance research profile of the university.

 

The theme of the workshop, which was held at the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre, was: “Recreating Research Communication Strategy for Greater Impact.” Chukwu, however, reiterated the need to improve the research dissemination process and visibility capacity of ivory towers, stressing that research works should promote knowledge and be impactful to society if researchers are to be regarded as relevant stakeholders.

Also, the immediate-past Registrar of the University and current Director of the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre, Dr. Taiwo Folashade Ipaye, who was a resource person at the workshop, spoke of the need for researchers to employ clear and relatable terms to convey their research works or findings.

 

According to her, research findings would not be adopted by industry experts when the terms or languages used by the researchers are difficult to understand. Similarly, a Business Administrator with special interest in Sustainable Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship, Prof. Sunday Adebisi spoke on the need for researchers to collaborate with industry experts to catalyse innovation and growth in technology. He further suggested that such partnership recently led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Lagos and Nord Automobiles.

 

The Head of Technical Services, Vita-Foam Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ogunfeyintimi, an engineer, in his remarks, noted that industry partnership was instrumental in advancing research activities. He, therefore, encouraged researchers to highlight industry- led innovations that could be embarked on and relevant to meet the needs of the society.

 

The Chief Information Officer, Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr. Seun Tubi, in his presentation during the session, explained the need for inclusion of data for decision making and its importance to co-creating research communication strategy.

 

The two-day workshop was attended by other top-notch facilitators including the Managing Director, Nord Automobiles, Mr. Tobi Ajayi and the Strategic Business Development Manager, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, Mr, Chuka Chukwuanu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NUC, stakeholders move to rejig varsity curriculum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Curriculum to focus on skills, entrepreneurship – FG   REVIEW As the nation’s higher education system grapples with the challenge of graduates’ unemployability, the National Universities Commission (NUC), leading other critical stakeholders, is set rejig the university curriculum to be relevant and responsive to current realities    NUC: We need to re-engineer curriculum for […]
Education

Oyo community donates land, block of classrooms to govt

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

A community in the Oyo, Ojongbodu in Oyo West Local Government Area has donated a three-acre of land to the state government to facilitate establishment of a primary and secondary school in the community.   The gesture, according to the community, is to pave way for the school to commence operation by September, this year. […]
Education

Business School bemoans knowledge gaps, holds book roundtable discourse

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of Flannel Business School, Lagos, has bemoaned the knowledge and skill gap across various sectors of the economy, particularly between what the employers want and what the employees know and can give as value.   This shortage of knowledge is traced to poor reading culture, saying there is the urgent need to revamp […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica