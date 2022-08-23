Stakeholders seek varsities, industry partnership for greater impact

Nigerian universities and researchers have been challenged on the need to collaborate with the industry in order to pursue and undertake research efforts with greater impacts beyond the four walls of the ivory tower.

The call was made by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Lucian Obinna Chukwu at the two-day workshop, organised to enhance research profile of the university.

The theme of the workshop, which was held at the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre, was: “Recreating Research Communication Strategy for Greater Impact.” Chukwu, however, reiterated the need to improve the research dissemination process and visibility capacity of ivory towers, stressing that research works should promote knowledge and be impactful to society if researchers are to be regarded as relevant stakeholders.

Also, the immediate-past Registrar of the University and current Director of the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre, Dr. Taiwo Folashade Ipaye, who was a resource person at the workshop, spoke of the need for researchers to employ clear and relatable terms to convey their research works or findings.

According to her, research findings would not be adopted by industry experts when the terms or languages used by the researchers are difficult to understand. Similarly, a Business Administrator with special interest in Sustainable Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship, Prof. Sunday Adebisi spoke on the need for researchers to collaborate with industry experts to catalyse innovation and growth in technology. He further suggested that such partnership recently led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Lagos and Nord Automobiles.

The Head of Technical Services, Vita-Foam Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ogunfeyintimi, an engineer, in his remarks, noted that industry partnership was instrumental in advancing research activities. He, therefore, encouraged researchers to highlight industry- led innovations that could be embarked on and relevant to meet the needs of the society.

The Chief Information Officer, Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr. Seun Tubi, in his presentation during the session, explained the need for inclusion of data for decision making and its importance to co-creating research communication strategy.

The two-day workshop was attended by other top-notch facilitators including the Managing Director, Nord Automobiles, Mr. Tobi Ajayi and the Strategic Business Development Manager, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, Mr, Chuka Chukwuanu.

