Stakeholders set agenda for incoming administration

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have tasked the incoming administration at the federal level on the key strategies to embark on to grow the oil and gas sector, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The need to implement proactive and strategic mechanisms to optimise inherent opportunities in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria so as to grow the sector and boost Nigeria’s economy has become imperative, more so with global developments.

It has also become imperative to invest more in the sector, create millions of direct and indirect jobs, stop the importation of petroleum products, and ensure seamless distribution of products that will evaporate scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol.

Some major stakeholders in the sector have urged the new leader and incoming administration to implement some measures

MOMAN

The Executive Secretary of MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, urged the incoming administration to deregulate the downstream sector. He stated that this would unlock great latent and hidden potential in the sector for the overall benefit of the government, the industry players and the entire Nigerians and consumers.

He also said it was imperative to fully implement the Petroleum Industry Act. President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 16, 2021, assented into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) – now the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which the Senate had passed on July 15, 2021, and the House of Representatives also passed it on July 16, and so ended a long wait since the early 2000s.

The Petroleum Industry Act had been described as a laudable enactment that many industry operators have viewed will boost the Energy industry, through a sound regulatory framework, adequate protection for investment, a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the transition of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited which was a public company to a commercial entity of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited; the development of host communities, among others.

MOMAN Executive Secretary also said the completion of the ongoing refineries would address distribution challenges in the industry and stimulate growth in the country. Isong said: “The most important thing is deregulation. Once we get deregulation done, the industry will be in a position to develop.

Once we put in place the transition to deregulation, once there is some clarity as to how we will arrive at full deregulation, then the industry, will release the capacity of the private sector to do the investment necessary to bring efficiency, and optimisation back online.

“The industry in other countries is very big if you release its full potential but if we continue to minimise its potential, that is not developmental and progressive. How many people can the government employ? The private sector is the biggest employer in every other country in the world.

So it is when money circulates and more money goes from there to develop its immediate community, the industry will benefit with the investment which is necessary to improve its assets, the trucks which are in very bad shape will be renewed, the filling stations which had been all deteriorated will be renewed, the depots, the pipelines, the refineries are in dire need of rehabilitation throughout the country.

That is what deregulations will bring us, that is what we need as an industry. “Allow the full implementation of the PIA and give clarity then allow the private sector to move in and do what it does best, grow the industry. “That refineries are being rehabilitated by NNPCL. It is a property belonging to NNPCL and they are not going anywhere. They will still be there, they will still be NNPCL. If they said they will finish or something comes up and they did not finish it, they will still finish it. They have put the money there, it will come.

Do not think about the government, think about the NNPCL. “I believe NNPCL will be in competition with the Dangote refinery. That competition will make them more efficient. I believe those refineries when they are up and running if there are plans as to how they will be managed, not the same way to ensure that we do not fall into the same traps again. We are waiting for them so that we see the implementation of those plans and how they will be managed. We are waiting to see the full disclosure of how those refineries will be managed so they will be managed on a sustainable level so that we do not run into the challenges that we have run before historically.”

MOMAN Executive Secretary urged players in the sector to invest more in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. He stated that they should upgrade their facilities and ensure that customers got value for their money and are not cheated. Isong said: “I expect three things from them. They need to invest in their assets and their human resources. Secondly, they need to invest in corporate governance, optimisation and transparency.

The other thing includes health, safety and the environment. They need to prevent accidents. “Most importantly, they need to invest in their customer service interaction, the quality of the filling stations must improve, the quality of the services of the filling stations, the quality of the service engagement must be worth what the customer is paying for which is the product. The customer must have valuable experience when it comes to the station. We have to be worthy of the freedom that was hard won. “We can not be cheating customers at the pumps or taking them for granted either in terms of overcharging them or cheating at the pumps. You must invest to ensure that the customers’ experiences worthy of their patronage.”

IPMAN

For IPMAN, the National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, also reiterated the need for the federal government to deregulate and stop payment of subsidy on petrol. He stated that deregulation would address many challenges associated with the distribution of petrol, such as corruption, scarcity and long queues at petrol stations. He said it would engender competition and ensure fairness. He also called on the Federal Government to repair all depots, adding that it would ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products and knock off the cost of transportation of the product from the Lagos depot to other parts of the country.

He stated that the fight against oil theft and pipeline vandalism had led to an improvement in Nigeria’s crude oil production. He noted that Nigeria emerged the topmost improved supply of crude oil among the 13 member countries of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for January 2023 supplies. He also said that in the report of OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January 2023, Nigeria increased its supply by 65,000 barrels per day to hit 1.336mbpd in January 2023.

He noted that Nigeria beat other OPEC member nations, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, IR Iran, Iraq, Angola, Algeria, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Libya. He also recalled that Nigeria’s output was 1.271mbpd in December 2022; and 1.175mbpd in November 2022. He said: “It is a good development that Nigeria’s crude production has increased. Nigeria’s crude oil production figure in January 2022, was 1.39 million bpd, according to OPEC which was the highest in the year.

But the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said Nigeria’s oil production has risen to 1.6 million barrels per day, a few million short of the 1.8 million bpd quota allocated by the Oil Producing Countries Organisation (OPEC). “Oil production decreased to 1.25 million bpd, in February; 1.24 million bpd, in March; it was 1.22 million bpd in April; and 1.02 million bpd in May. Oil production rose to 1.15 million bpd in June but declined to 1.08 million bpd in July. In August, production supply was an all-time low of 972,394 bpd. It further dimmed to 937,766 bpd in September.

It rose to 1,014,485 in October. Nigeria produced 1.175mbpd in November and 1.235mbpd in December.” Last line Osatuyi said: “They should deregulate the sector. That is the major thing. Deregulation will bring fairness and openness, it will be corruption free, and there will be competition and openness in the system. There will be the right pricing. Nobody can extort.

There will be no queues, there will be a surplus of products. When you deregulate, every interested and capable person can import. “They should repair all the depots so that we can have peace on our road. There will not be the transportation of petroleum products by road.

People can access fuel easily and not situations where marketers will be coming to Lagos to buy fuel. “The NNPCL are already revamping the refineries. Very soon Port Harcourt refinery will start operation which has a capacity of 60,000 bpd. They have also awarded those of Kaduna and Warri. When they revamp all the refineries, things will go well-being.

