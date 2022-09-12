Stakeholders set to grace insurance journalists’ conference

All arrangements have been concluded to hold the 2022 annual conference of National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) on November 3, 2022 in Lagos, even as the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have expressed full support for the event.

The theme of this year’s conference is: “On-boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria.” For this seventh edition of the conference, the keynote speaker is the Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI), Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Almona, while Engr. Cyril Ajagu, a major investor in the financial services industry, as well as oil and gas sub-sector, will chair the event.

The Commissioner for Insurance/ CEO of NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, and Director General, PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir- Umar, will be Special Guests. The Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Segun Omosehin; Chairman, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Olumide Oyetan; among others; have confirmed their attendance at the event.

The event will also be graced by experts and stakeholders from the insurance and pension sectors, as well as the financial services sector, such as LASPEC, CIIN, NIA, NCRIB, PILA, ILAN, PenOp, ARIAN, CIFM, SMEDAN etc Others expected are: Nigeria Union of Pensioners; Trade Union Congress; People Living with Disabilities; Barbers, Hairdressers, Market Men and Women, Vulcanizers, etc.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...