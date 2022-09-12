Business

Stakeholders set to grace insurance journalists’ conference

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

All arrangements have been concluded to hold the 2022 annual conference of National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) on November 3, 2022 in Lagos, even as the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have expressed full support for the event.

The theme of this year’s conference is: “On-boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria.” For this seventh edition of the conference, the keynote speaker is the Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI), Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Almona, while Engr. Cyril Ajagu, a major investor in the financial services industry, as well as oil and gas sub-sector, will chair the event.

The Commissioner for Insurance/ CEO of NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, and Director General, PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir- Umar, will be Special Guests. The Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Segun Omosehin; Chairman, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Olumide Oyetan; among others; have confirmed their attendance at the event.

The event will also be graced by experts and stakeholders from the insurance and pension sectors, as well as the financial services sector, such as LASPEC, CIIN, NIA, NCRIB, PILA, ILAN, PenOp, ARIAN, CIFM, SMEDAN etc Others expected are: Nigeria Union of Pensioners; Trade Union Congress; People Living with Disabilities; Barbers, Hairdressers, Market Men and Women, Vulcanizers, etc.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Ending Nigeria’s gas importation

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA reports

Despite Nigeria’s huge gas deposit, dependance on smaller African countries to meet its gas demands is still high. Wth a N250 billion intervention fund from CBN, stakeholders in the sector have called for an end to importation of cooking gas. REGINA OTOKPA reports   The on-going crisis in Russia and Ukraine has caused a major […]
Business

Security: FG to construct shooting ranges at airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government has said construction of shooting ranges at major airports in Nigeria is nearing completion as part of measures to train aviation security personnel in the industry. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this while declaring the maiden edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Airports Council International (ACI) Africa,  Security […]
Business

Smuggling: Customs loses court cases over improper filing

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been losing its cases against smugglers over reluctance by its officials to testify in the court. Customs had arrested some smugglers in the past, but only a few of them were convicted due to improper compilation of case files. The service’s Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Zone A, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica