Stakeholders set to unveil gas as fuel of choice at world energy conference

Amidst energy transition, industry specialists are to submit that gas is the fuel of choice for Nigeria at the forthcoming World Energy Day Conference in Abuja, Nigerian capital. In a national consensus as world climate conference opens in the United Kingdom, energy stakeholders are preparing to provide facts and figures on why switching to gas is Nigeria’s best move towards energy transition.

The articulated position of Nigeria on energy transition is expected to be unveiled at the World Energy Day Conference organised by the National Chamber Policy Centre and partners holding next Thursday at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event to be declared open by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to be addressed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resource, Chief Timpreye Silva as the keynote speaker.

Key Industry leaders from the Nigeria Gas Society, Shell Gas, Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Gas Marketing Company, Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, top officials of the new NNPC Limited, corporate Chiefs from multinational oil corporations and energy experts from across Africa are to grace the occasion. According to the organisers, the conference is to have four panel sessions covering gas to power solutions, gas within the context of energy transition, the question of infrastructure and constraints and the impact of new Petroleum Industry Act on the gas sector.

“We have a distinguished list of Panellists who are critical operators within the industry. The conference is a gathering of the best minds around to chart a sustainable path for Nigeria within the context of global push for energy transition.

“The hint we are getting is the trend towards gas as fuel of choice. Public and private sector actors will brainstorm on this vital subject. We are set to host this high-profile event in an endeavour that is going to be an annual gathering of who is who in the energy sector”, Olawale Rasheed, Director at ACCI Policy Centre said. “We already have top flight confirmation of attendance from within and outside the country. The theme of the conference is: Energy Transition: Gas as Fuel of Choice”. There is no better time to host these sessions than now when the whole world is debating climate stage and sustainable energy use”, Mr Rasheed noted.

Like this: Like Loading...