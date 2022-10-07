News

Stakeholders support five education bills at Senate

Stakeholders in the education sector, yesterday in Abuja, supported bills for the establishment of five tertiary educational institutions at a public hearing session organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The five institutions include the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare; Federal College of Education, Jama’are, (both in Bauchi State); University of History, Archaeology and Education, Ese, Kwara State; Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State and the Federal University of Education, Okene, Kogi State.

Three of the bills – Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare; Federal College of Education, Jama’are, (both in Bauchi State) and Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State; were sponsored by Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North); while the University of History, Archaeology and Education, Ese, Kwara State, was sponsored by Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South and Federal University of Education, Okene Kogi State, was sponsored by Senator Yakubu Oseni (Kogi Central).

 

