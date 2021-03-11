Stakeholders task African countries on COVID-19 vaccine production capacity

…advocate making UHC a reality

Participants attending the fourth edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC 2021), have urged African countries Africa to urgently create its own capacity to manufacture and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The call from the diverse group of stakeholders is in response to heightened nationalism that has threatened to deny lower- and middle-income countries – many of them in Africa – access to the critical resource as developed countries race to stockpile the vaccine.

Also, AHAIC 2021 came to a close with calls for greater cross-border and multi-sectoral collaboration to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Africa.

The 3-day virtual conference, which began on March 8, 2021 under the theme “Decade for Action: Driving Momentum to Achieve UHC in Africa”, attracted 3,000 participants logging in from 98 countries across the African continent and beyond, including high profile guests and speakers including President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya and the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, among others.

Speaking further on the need for African countries to build COVID-19 vaccine production capacity, Dr. Tedros said, “In order to ensure vaccine equity, it is important that we build Africa’s manufacturing capacity.

“We have seen it with the COVID-19 pandemic, from personal protective equipment (PPE) to vaccines, lack of equity in distribution is affecting many developing countries that don’t have manufacturing capacity.”

Held against the backdrop of COVID-19 recovery efforts, AHAIC 2021 provided a platform for representatives from the health sector, political leadership, development organisations, private sector, academia and civil society to explore the continent’s health challenges, identify opportunities and propose sustainable solutions for, and by Africa.

Conversations on the COVID-19 vaccine, health financing, health systems strengthening, technology and innovation, youth engagement and gender equity in health leadership took centre stage, with speakers repeatedly calling for a unified, pan-African approach built on stronger political will and action to drive momentum towards achieving UHC in Africa by 2030.

Earlier in his opening remarks, President Kenyatta called for greater political will, collaboration and coordination among African nations to make UHC a reality, and highlighted the need for countries to focus on investment in PHC, expand affordability and harness the innovativeness of youth to promote development and uptake of e-health solutions.

“Currently, about 600 million people across the African continent do not have access to health services. To address this, we must make increased investments in physical facilities, medical equipment, drugs, and trained personnel,” said Kenyatta.

Another highlight from the meeting included the launch of the State of UHC in Africa report by the independent AHAIC Commission, which outlined the challenges and opportunities faced by African countries on their journeys to UHC and provided a roadmap and recommendations to guide transformative, lasting health change on the continent.

In addition is the launch of the FutureProofing Healthcare Africa Sustainability Index by Roche, which provided a unique overview of the status of 18 health systems across the continent and contains a ranking of countries based on 76 different measures split across six categories.

It also unpacked its findings under four key themes: regional collaboration to encourage further innovation; using technology to speed up system-level changes and improve health delivery; re-prioritising health care spending to address system gaps and gender equality in health care.

Like this: Like Loading...