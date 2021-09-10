Stakeholders task govt on adequate security for schools

As the country joined the rest of the world to mark the second anniversary of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, stakeholders yesterday called on the government at all levels to ensure adequate security for schools and safety for students and their teachers. The theme of this year’s anniversary is “Conse-quences of Violent Attacks on Education in Nigeria.” The call was made during a virtual workshop facilitated by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), the umbrella body of education reporters in the country.

The workshop, tagged: “Appraising Media Role in Combating Violent Attacks on Education in Nigeria,” was part of the contributions of EWAN to the development and growth of the nation’s education sector. According to the Chief Executive Officer, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Mrs. Motunrayo Alaka, the government should rise to its responsibilities and obligations in providing security and protection for schools and schoolchildren. “The bulk stops on the government’s table to ensure proper security of the country of which schools are an integral part,” she said, even as she challenged the media to always keep the government on their toes to deliver their promises to the people.

Like this: Like Loading...