Stakeholders task govt on visual impairment, mental health

Health stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to take the issue of visual impairment very seriously, saying that a recent study has linked it with mental health. A research by an international development organisation, Sightsavers, University of Ilorin, revealed that people with vision impairments were at a high risk of likely suffering mental problems.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the organisation urged the government to make adequate budgetary allocation to meet the needs of visual impairment patients, while promoting policies that would ensure that more awareness programmes get to the grassroots. Senior Programme Manager, Eye Health at Sightsavers, Selben Penzin said: “The research highlights that there’s a substantial mental health burden among people with vision impairment and that eye health shouldn’t be considered in a silo; vision plays a critical role in overall health and wellbeing.

“It’s important for governments and organisations to be aware that people with vision impairments may be more likely to have additional mental health needs and design health services to be sensitive to this. Improving vision through targeted policies and integration of inclusive eye health services into national health and education systems will improve independence, productivity, and wellbeing. “Findings also show the need for further research to understand the knock-on effects of sight loss on mental health, and collaboration between governments and organisations across the world to address the issues.” The study also revealed that more research was required to understand the relationship between loss of sight and mental health, as that would engender more effective responses.

 

