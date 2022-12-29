Stakeholders tasks community members on prioritizing media engagement

Stakeholders in the media industry have asked community members to maximise the media space for the developments of their communities.

The call was made at the presentation of publication on ‘Media-driven Advocacy and Community Engagement on The Development of Lagos Communities’, as part of activities under a project supported by the European Union ‘Agent for Citizens-Driven Transformation’ (EU-ACT) project.

The project funded by British Council and implemented by International Press Centre (IPC) across three local governments of Lagos; Lagos Mainland, Alimosho and Ikorodu, is a highlight of the success story of several engagements among the initiators, facilitators and community representatives.

IPC Executive Director, Lanre Arogundade, said part of the essence of the programme was to ensure “communities are able to have solutions to their problems.”

