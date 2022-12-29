News

Stakeholders tasks community members on prioritizing media engagement

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Stakeholders in the media industry have asked community members to maximise the media space for the developments of their communities.

The call was made at the presentation of publication on ‘Media-driven Advocacy and Community Engagement on The Development of Lagos Communities’, as part of activities under a project supported by the European Union ‘Agent for Citizens-Driven Transformation’ (EU-ACT) project.

The project funded by British Council and implemented by International Press Centre (IPC) across three local governments of Lagos; Lagos Mainland, Alimosho and Ikorodu, is a highlight of the success story of several engagements among the initiators, facilitators and community representatives.

IPC Executive Director, Lanre Arogundade, said part of the essence of the programme was to ensure “communities are able to have solutions to their problems.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oluremi Tinubu visits Bayelsa flood victims, donates N50 million

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and wife of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluremi Tinubu, at the weekend donated N50 million to Bayelsa State flood victims to ameliorate their pains. Mrs. Tinubu was accompanied in the visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Wife of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari has never interfered in NNPC operations –Kyari

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

President Muhammadu Buhari remains the only president that has never interfered in the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, who declared this in Sokoto while delivering the Usmanu Danfodiyo University’s 2021 First Quarter Public Lecture Series, commended President Buhari for giving the Corporation’s Management free-hand […]
News

Renovation: Reps resume Tuesday to 236-capacity improvised chamber 

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives will reconvene on Tuesday, September 20 from their long recess. However, due to the ongoing renovation work in the chamber,  they will be confined to an improvised chamber with only 236 sitting capacity, meaning all the 360 lawmakers cannot sit at the same time. Clerk to the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica