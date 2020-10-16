Business

Stakeholders to address small enterprises’ impediments

No fewer than 1,000 participants expected from all over Africa are billed to attend African Economic Congress scheduled to commence from November 2. Forum’s participants would be dissecting impediments to small businesses and start-ups.

The African Start-up Challenge is an entrepreneurship sustenance body of the Economic Congress tasked with discussing business development issues relating to start-ups and small enterprises. The main theme of this year’s challenge will be “Improving Africa’s Business Community through Tech.”

Every year, at the African Economic Congress, the best start-ups are introduced to the world. According to a statement issued yesterday, in order to build livelihoods in Africa, the AEC start-up challenge seeks to infuse a culture of creativity and foster innovations.

The expected outcome of the competition is to select winning ideas that can lead to new products, programmes, projects, and processes. It is also aimed at engaging young entrepreneurs eager to tackle the challenges they face as well as global challenges through “smart solutions” that transform the economy of Africa and the world.

“This year, new business ideas would compete for the attention of the audience and investors. “Participants get the opportunity to seek the advice of mentors and consult experts on the validity of business concepts, and also to learn the latest from the technological sector and meet the disruptors of the tech industry. “In a bid to build transparency, the African Economic Congress has also partnered with Ventures Park to provide expert coordination and selection.

