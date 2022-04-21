Stakeholders to Aspirants: Drop your senatorial ambition for Orji Kalu

A group made up of traditional rulers, Abia North youth groups, Abia professionals, Academicians, prominent members of the political class and top businessmen under the auspices of Abia North Stakeholders have told senatorial aspirants from Abia North senatorial district to forget their senatorial ambitions for the interest of the zone. According to a state ment issued on Wednesday , the group is drumming support for the re-election of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The leader of the group, Dr Kalu Ncheghe, said that indices showed that the Senate Chief Whip performed far better than other senators from the state.

“The group believes that Kalu’s performance as the senator representing Abia North senatorial district is the best in the history of Abia State and Nigeria at large ,” Ncheghe said. The group appealed to the people of Abia North Senatorial District to continue to support the Chief Whip of the Senate, noting that Kalu was ready to do more for the district. Ncheghe said: “Orji Kalu’s performance as a Senator is the best in the history of Abia State and Nigerian at large . We are bi-partisan. Our interest is the development of Abia North senatorial district. “We need to encourage and support his aspiration in 2023.

If Nigerians don’t anoint him as the APC Presidential candidate we will love to see him in the red chambers again. “What he has done as a Senator is unprecedented. The building of roads, schools and distribution of educational materials is the first of its kind in Abia North senatorial district. The bills, motions and infrastructural development is the best we have seen since 1999.

